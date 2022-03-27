DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the fifth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.
Dumka Daisies Women started their Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 campaign with a big win over Bokaro Blossoms Women. They chased down 98 with 13 balls to spare. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jasmines Women are yet to win a game this season. They’ve lost their first two games and will be looking to get off the mark today.
DUM-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dumka Daisies Women: Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ashwani Kumari (c), Priya, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Chandmuni Purty, Pavika Rathore, Sifan Hasnain, Susmita Purkait
Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Sonia (c), Ila Khan (wk), Pragati Kumari, Nikita Singh, Priti Kumari, Kumari Megha, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Sandhya Kumari, Shampy Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj
Match Details
DUM-W vs JAM-W, 5th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: March 27th 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.
Today’s DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ila Khan has been in good touch with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, scoring 42 runs in two innings so far.
Batters
Ashwani Kumari was superb with both the bat and ball in Dumka Daisies Women's first game. She scored an unbeaten 39 and also picked up a wicket.
Ruma Kumari Mahato bowled an excellent spell in the last game, returning with figures of 4-1-13-1. She also scored an unbeaten 14.
All-rounder
Priti Kumari has bowled well in the two games she has played, picking up two wickets. She can be handy with the bat as well.
Bowler
Shampy Kumari went wicketless in the last game, but she had two scalps to her name in Jamshedpur Jasmines Women's first match.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ila Khan (JAM-W): 89 points
Priti Kumari (JAM-W): 84 points
Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 81 points
Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 71 points
Sonia (JAM-W): 61 points
Important stats for DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Priti Kumari: 11 runs & 2 wickets
Ila Khan: 42 runs
Ashwani Kumari: 39 runs & 1 wicket
Ruma Kumari Mahato: 14 runs & 1 wicket
DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sonia, Pragati Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Reena Khalko, Shampy Kumari, Chandmuni Purty, Ishrani Soren.
Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Priti Kumari.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Ila Khan, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sonia, Pragati Kumari, Priti Kumari, Reena Khalko, Pavika Rathore, Shampy Kumari, Ishrani Soren.
Captain: Ashwani Kumari. Vice-captain: Sonia.