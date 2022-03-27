DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 5

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the fifth match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Dumka Daisies Women started their Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 campaign with a big win over Bokaro Blossoms Women. They chased down 98 with 13 balls to spare. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Jasmines Women are yet to win a game this season. They’ve lost their first two games and will be looking to get off the mark today.

DUM-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dumka Daisies Women: Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ashwani Kumari (c), Priya, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Chandmuni Purty, Pavika Rathore, Sifan Hasnain, Susmita Purkait

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Sonia (c), Ila Khan (wk), Pragati Kumari, Nikita Singh, Priti Kumari, Kumari Megha, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Sandhya Kumari, Shampy Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj

Match Details

DUM-W vs JAM-W, 5th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: March 27th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ila Khan has been in good touch with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, scoring 42 runs in two innings so far.

Batters

Ashwani Kumari was superb with both the bat and ball in Dumka Daisies Women's first game. She scored an unbeaten 39 and also picked up a wicket.

Ruma Kumari Mahato bowled an excellent spell in the last game, returning with figures of 4-1-13-1. She also scored an unbeaten 14.

All-rounder

Priti Kumari has bowled well in the two games she has played, picking up two wickets. She can be handy with the bat as well.

Bowler

Shampy Kumari went wicketless in the last game, but she had two scalps to her name in Jamshedpur Jasmines Women's first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ila Khan (JAM-W): 89 points

Priti Kumari (JAM-W): 84 points

Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 81 points

Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 71 points

Sonia (JAM-W): 61 points

Important stats for DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Priti Kumari: 11 runs & 2 wickets

Ila Khan: 42 runs

Ashwani Kumari: 39 runs & 1 wicket

Ruma Kumari Mahato: 14 runs & 1 wicket

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sonia, Pragati Kumari, Priti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Reena Khalko, Shampy Kumari, Chandmuni Purty, Ishrani Soren.

Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Priti Kumari.

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Ila Khan, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sonia, Pragati Kumari, Priti Kumari, Reena Khalko, Pavika Rathore, Shampy Kumari, Ishrani Soren.

Captain: Ashwani Kumari. Vice-captain: Sonia.

