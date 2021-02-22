DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – Feb 23, 2021

In Match No. 18 of the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand Women’s T20, Dumka Daisies Women take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women. The venue for this game will be the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

The two teams have had contrasting runs in this tournament so far. Dumka Daisies Women have been pretty consistent throughout this season. They have won four games and lost just two while one other match was washed out. With 18 points, Dumka Daisies are currently second on the points table. This is their last league stage encounter and a win in this game will seal their spot in the final.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur Jasmines Women have blown hot and cold and just haven’t found their rhythm in this tournament. They have played six games and have tasted victory in just two matches. Jamshedpur are fourth on the points table and are likely to finish at the same spot, despite having two games in hand.

Squads to choose from

Dumka Daisies Women: Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Kumari Sabita, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Pinky Tirkey, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Shampi Kumari, Anushka Parmar, Priya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Anjum Bano, Muskan Kumari, Sabita Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Niharika Prasad (c), Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, PritiTiwary, Pavika Rathore, Shreyanshi, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Pushpa Mahato

Predicted Playing XIs

Dumka Daisies Women: Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan (c), Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anuskha Parmar

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Pooja Banra, Sunita Kumari, Garima Singh, Niharika Prasad (c), Priti Kumari, Reena Khalkho, Shreyanshi, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Match Details

Match: Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Date: February 23rd, 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has been a very sporting one. However, the bowlers have been more dominant than the batters. Teams haven’t been able to rack up big scores but they have been able to defend scores often. In fact, 11 out of the 16 games so far have been won by teams batting first.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUM-W vs JAM-W)

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Kumari Sabita, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Niharika Prasad, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Devyani Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Priyanka Kumari, Shampi Kumari

Captain: Mamta Paswan Vice-captain: Rashmi Gudiya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Pratiksha Gautam, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Priti Kumari, Mamta Paswan, Devyani Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Pavika Rathore, Anuskha Parmar, Anjali Das

Captain: Rashmi Gudiya Vice-captain: Devyani Prasad