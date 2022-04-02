DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 15

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the 15th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.

With three wins and two losses, Dumka Daisies Women are currently third in the points table. Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having managed to win just one of their six games.

DUM-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dumka Daisies Women: Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ashwani Kumari (c), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya, Aaiysha Ali, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Manisha Tigga, Anjum Bano, Chandmuni Purty

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Ila Khan (wk), Sonia (c), Kumari Sabita, Pragati Kumari, Priti Kumari, Kumari Megha, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Shampy Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj

Match Details

DUM-W vs JAM-W, 15th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022

Date & Time: April 2nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pinky Tirkey has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, scoring 88 runs in five innings. She is also extremely safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Ruma Kumari Mahato has been in superb form with both the bat and ball, amassing 128 runs and picking up six wickets.

Sonia has mustered 105 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far.

All-rounder

Sifan Hasnain is yet to make an impact on the batting front, but she has been excellent with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.00.

Bowler

Nidhi Buley has contributed well all-round, scoring 70 runs and claiming three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 469 points

Nidhi Buley (JAM-W): 298 points

Sonia (JAM-W): 287 points

Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 261 points

Sifan Hasnain (DUM-W): 228 points

Important stats for DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruma Kumari Mahato: 128 runs & 6 wickets

Ashwani Kumari: 114 runs & 2 wickets

Nidhi Buley: 70 runs & 3 wickets

Sonia: 105 runs & 4 wickets

DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pinky Tirkey, Ila Khan, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Nidhi Buley, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Ishrani Soren.

Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley.

Dream11 Team for Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Kumari Sabita, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Nidhi Buley, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Ishrani Soren.

Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Sonia.

Edited by Samya Majumdar