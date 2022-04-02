DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, Match 15

Dumka Daisies Women (DUM-W) will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women (JAM-W) in the 15th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Saturday.
With three wins and two losses, Dumka Daisies Women are currently third in the points table. Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having managed to win just one of their six games.
DUM-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dumka Daisies Women: Pinky Tirkey (wk), Ashwani Kumari (c), Ruma Kumari Mahato, Priya, Aaiysha Ali, Sifan Hasnain, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Manisha Tigga, Anjum Bano, Chandmuni Purty
Jamshedpur Jasmines Women: Ila Khan (wk), Sonia (c), Kumari Sabita, Pragati Kumari, Priti Kumari, Kumari Megha, Nidhi Buley, Ishrani Soren, Shampy Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj
Match Details
DUM-W vs JAM-W, 15th Match, Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022
Date & Time: April 2nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Pitch Report
The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the bowlers mostly dominating proceedings. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.
Today’s DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pinky Tirkey has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022, scoring 88 runs in five innings. She is also extremely safe behind the stumps.
Batters
Ruma Kumari Mahato has been in superb form with both the bat and ball, amassing 128 runs and picking up six wickets.
Sonia has mustered 105 runs in addition to taking four wickets in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 so far.
All-rounder
Sifan Hasnain is yet to make an impact on the batting front, but she has been excellent with the ball, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.00.
Bowler
Nidhi Buley has contributed well all-round, scoring 70 runs and claiming three wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ruma Kumari Mahato (DUM-W): 469 points
Nidhi Buley (JAM-W): 298 points
Sonia (JAM-W): 287 points
Ashwani Kumari (DUM-W): 261 points
Sifan Hasnain (DUM-W): 228 points
Important stats for DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Ruma Kumari Mahato: 128 runs & 6 wickets
Ashwani Kumari: 114 runs & 2 wickets
Nidhi Buley: 70 runs & 3 wickets
Sonia: 105 runs & 4 wickets
DUM-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction (Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pinky Tirkey, Ila Khan, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Nidhi Buley, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Ishrani Soren.
Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pinky Tirkey, Ashwani Kumari, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Kumari Sabita, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Nidhi Buley, Reena Khalko, Anjum Bano, Ishrani Soren.
Captain: Ruma Kumari Mahato. Vice-captain: Sonia.