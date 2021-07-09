DUR vs DER Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s English T20 Blast Match – July 9th, 2021

Durham will take on Derbyshire in the 105th match of the English T20 Blast.

Durham have had a decent tournament thus far and have won five of their 11 matches. They have also suffered five defeats and are placed fourth in the North Group table. Durham have a net run rate of 0.172 and have lost both of their last two fixtures against Leicestershire and Northamptonshire. Durham will be desperate to get back to winning ways with a win in this game.

Derbyshire have had an underwhelming campaign and with three wins from 11 matches, they are rooted to the bottom of the North Group table. Derbyshire trail Leicestershire by a point and are running out of time to turn their tournament around. Derbyshire haven’t won their last two matches either.

Squads to choose from:

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Bancroft (C), Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw, Jack Campbell, Stuart Poynter, Cameron Steel, Will Young

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Tom Wood, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley (C), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mattie Mckiernan, Brooke Guest (wk), Logan van Beek, Jade Dernbach, George Scrimshaw, Harvey Hosein, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley

Predicted Playing 11

Durham

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Cameron Bancroft (C), Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts, Harry Crawshaw, Jack Campbell

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Tom Wood, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley (C), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mattie Mckiernan, Brooke Guest (wk), Logan van Beek, Jade Dernbach, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Derbyshire, 105th Match

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street

Date and Time: 9th July, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Riverside Ground pitch is balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will be able to find assistance from the track. The fast bowlers, especially, can expect good bounce and carry from the surface. The average first innings score here is 161.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

DER vs DUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ned Eckersley, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Cameron Bancroft, Sean Dickson, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Ben Raine, Logan van Beek, Matty Potts, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Luis Reece, Vice-Captain: Matt Critchley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ned Eckersley, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Ben Raine, Logan van Beek, Matty Potts, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Leus du Plooy, Vice-Captain: Logan van Beek

