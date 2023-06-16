DUR vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16 2023

Durham and Derbyshire from the North Group will face off on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Durham began their tournament with back-to-back victories. However, they failed to keep up the momentum and are currently placed 5th in the North Group with four wins and as many losses. Notably, they have lost two matches in a row now.

Derbyshire are lacking consistency at the moment. They began the tournament with three losses and then won two consecutive games before winning one out of their last three matches. The team is placed 7th in the points table.

Squads for DUR vs DER for Today's Match

Durham squad

Jonathan Bushnell, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Alex Lees, Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson +, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner

Derbyshire squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison

#3 Oliver Robinson (DUR) - 9 Credits

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality Blast T20

Oliver Robinson is the leading run-scorer for Durham in this edition. He has scored 291 runs with a strike rate of 144.05 in his seven innings, with the best of 69*. The wicketkeeper has gathered three half-centuries in the tournament. Oliver Robinson could be a perfect pick for the vice-captaincy in the DUR vs DER match.

#2 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Nathan Sowter has been the top performer with the ball this season of Vitality T20 Blast. The leg spinner is having a season to remember, as he is the current leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.44. He is the only Durham bowler to take a fifer in this edition. Nathan Sowter is likely to dominate in this game as well.

#1 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 9 Credits

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast

Wayne Madsen is the current leading run-scorer of the Vitality T20 Blast. The Derbyshire batter has notched up 431 runs from his eight matches with an average close to 72. He has scored four half-centuries and a century in the tournament. Wayne Madsen holds the key for Derbyshire once again. He is a worthy pick for captaincy in this DUR vs DER Dream11 match.

