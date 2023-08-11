DUR vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup, Match 31

Durham (DUR) will take on Derbyshire (DER) in the 31st Match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday, August 11. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DUR vs DER Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Durham have played three matches in the tournament. They have won one and lost one, while the other match has been abandoned due to rain. Durham are currently at the fifth spot in the points table and will now be looking for a win in this match to improve their position in the points table.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, have lost two of their three games and are currently in seventh spot in the points table. Much like their opponents, Derbyshire are also in need of a win in order to strengthen their position in the run to the next round.

DUR vs DER Match Details

The 31st Match of the Royal London One-Day Cup will be played on August 11 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUR vs DER, Match 31, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 11, 2023, Friday; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

DUR vs DER Probable Playing XIs

DUR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DUR Probable Playing XIs

Graham Clark (wk), Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Jonathan Bushnell, Ben McKinney, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Oliver Gibson, Migael Pretorius, and George Drissell.

DER Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DER Probable Playing XI

Brooke Guest (c and wk), Haider Ali, Harry Came, David Lloyd, Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece, Alex Thomson, Mattie Mckiernan, Suranga Lakmal, Mark Watt, and Sam Conners.

DUR vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Graham Clark (Avg Points- 120)

Graham Clark has been in fine batting form in the two matches that he has played. He is looking in good touch and will be the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - Alex Lees (Avg Points - 106)

Even though Alex Lees has had a moderate start to the tournament, he played a gem of a knock in the previous game. He is looking in fine touch and will be a key pack for this game.

All-rounder - Luis Reece (Avg Points - 101.33)

Luis Reece has been pretty good with the bat in this tournament. He has not yet delivered with the ball but he has been batting on great rhythm. Reece will be a good pick for this game from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Sam Conners ( Avg Points - 36.67)

Sam Conners has been pretty average with his bowling performances so far. But among the options that are available for this game, Conners looks like the best choice.

DUR vs DER match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Lees

Alex Lees has gained good form with his knock in the last match. His fine batting form will be something to watch out for during the game. Lees will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match as in his current form he will help maximize your points to the fullest.

Luis Reece

Luis Reece with his consistent batting form looks like a great option as the captain or the vice-captain of the match. If required, Reece can also contribute with the ball providing you the chance to multiply the points in both innings of the game.

Five Must-Picks for DUR vs DER, Match 31

Graham Clark

Alex Lees

Harry Came

Luis Reece

Liam Trevaskis

DUR vs DER Match Expert Tips

The wicket at the Riverside ground will be good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can hit the ball hard will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

DUR vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Match 31, Head-to-head Team

DUR vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Match 31, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Graham Clark

Batters: Alex Lees, David Lloyd, Haider Ali, D Bedingham, Harry Came, J Bushnell

All-rounders: Luis Reece, Liam Trevaskis

Bowlers: Suranga Lakmal, Sam Conners

