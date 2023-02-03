DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 25

Durban's Super Giants (DUR) will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) in the 25th game of the SA20 2023 at Kingsmead Durban in Durban on Friday, February 3. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the DUR vs EAC Dream11 prediction.

Durban's Super Giants are having a terrible turn in the tournament. They have played seven matches and have lost five of them. The Super Giants are currently lingering at the bottom of the table with just eight points. Quinton de Kock and Co. will look to perform strongly in this match and get their campaign back on track.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, on the other hand, are having a moderate season so far. They have managed to win four of the eight games they have played in the tournament so far and are second in the standings. They have 17 points under their belt and will look to maintain their position in the top half of the points table.

DUR vs EAC Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 25

The 25th game of the SA20 2023 between Durban's Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on February 3 at Kingsmead in Durban. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DUR vs EAC, SA20 2023, Match 25

Date and Time: February 3, 2023; 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DUR vs EAC pitch report for SA20 2023

The pitch at Kingsmead has been good for batting. The batters have enjoyed the conditions here and barring one match, all other encounters have been high scoring. We can expect a high-scoring thriller.

DUR vs EAC probable playing XIs for today’s match

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing XI

Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Reece Topley.

Sunrisers Easter Cape Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable Playing XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Roelof van der Merwe, and Sisanda Magala.

Today's DUR vs EAC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock (8 Matches, 228 Runs, SR: 143.39)

Quinton de Kock got off to a flying start in the tournament. He has maintained the form throughout the tournament and has given his team some solid starts. He is the best pick from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Aiden Markram (8 Matches, 200 Runs and 8 Wickets)

Aiden Markram has given some all-round performances in the tournament. His recently found bowling ability makes him a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

Marco Jansen (8 Matches, 158 Runs and 5 Wickets)

Marco Jansen has been very influential with the bat in the last few matches. Along with his wicket-taking abilities, his new-found batting prowess makes Jansen a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Roelof van der Merwe (6 Matches, 14 Wickets, Economy: 4.73)

The pitches in South Africa are getting slower with the progress of the tournament. Van Der Merwe has shown his effectiveness on these wickets with some impactful bowling in the middle overs. He is a must-pick for the match.

DUR vs EAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram could be dependent on giving his team a steady start. Along with that, he can bowl a few overs and has the potential to pick up a couple of wickets. Markram is a brilliant choice as a captain or vice-captain for the match.

Roelof van der Merwe

The inclusion of Van der Merwe in the side has been the turning point for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the tournament. He has been brilliant with the ball and can be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for DUR vs EAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Quinton de Kock 228 Runs in 8 Matches Aiden Markram 200 Runs and 8 Wickets in 8 Matches Marco Jansen 158 runs and 5 Wickets in 8 Matches Roelof van der Merwe 14 Wickets in 6 Matches Reece Topley 7 Wickets in 6 Matches

DUR vs EAC match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 25

Heinrich Klaasen has played an important role in the middle-order for the Super Giants. He is in good form and might turn out to be a crucial pick for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

DUR vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand Leag

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

Poll : 0 votes