DUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Durham Cricket will lock horns with the Hampshire Hawks in a Group A fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Thursday.

Durham Cricket have won five out of their seven Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently atop the Group A points table. They will head into today's fixture on the back of a 46-run victory over Worcestershire Rapids. Hampshire Hawks, on the other hand, have won just three out of their seven Royal London One-Day Cup matches and presently find themselves fourth in the standings. They won their last match against Kent Spitfires by six wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

DUR vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Scott Borthwick (C), Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft (WK), Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Matt Salisbury.

HAM XI

Kyle Abbott (C), Tom Prest, Tom Alsop (WK), Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Felix Organ, Tom Scriven, John Turner, Scott Currie.

Match Details

DUR vs HAM, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Pitch Report

Although the wicket at the Riverside Ground is a pretty balanced one, it tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 227 runs.

Today’s DUR vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Alsop: The English southpaw has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He has scored 219 runs at an average of 43.80.

Batsmen

Alex Lees: Lees has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, scoring 468 runs at a mind-blowing average of 93.60 in six matches. He is also the leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Nick Gubbins: Gubbins has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for Hampshire this season. He has scored 294 runs at a strike rate of close to 100 and also picked up four wickets in six matches.

All-rounders

Luke Doneathy: Doneathy has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 115.44 and also picked up six wickets in six matches this season. He can prove to be a great utility pick for today's game.

Ian Holland: The 30-year old American all-rounder can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's Royal London One-Day Cup match. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.34 while also scoring 59 runs in six outings.

Bowlers

Scott Borthwick: The Durham skipper has picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 5/43. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Paul van Meekeren: The Dutch pacer has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.89 in six matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his side this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Alex Lees (DUR) - 590 points

Graham Clark (DUR) - 586 points

Nick Gubbins (HAM) - 519 points

Luke Doneathy (DUR) - 407 points

Scott Borthwick (DUR) - 384 points

Important Stats for DUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Alex Lees: 468 runs in 6 matches; SR - 90.00

Graham Clark: 419 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches; SR - 103.20 and ER - 6.40

Nick Gubbins: 294 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 99.32 and ER - 5.88

Ian Holland: 59 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 77.63 and ER - 4.34

Paul van Meekeren: 11 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 5.89

DUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

DUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Tom Alsop, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Scott Borthwick, Kyle Abbott, Paul van Meekeren.

Captain: Ian Holland. Vice-captain: Nick Gubbins.

DUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Alex Lees, Nick Gubbins, David Bedingham, Tom Prest, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Luke Doneathy, Scott Borthwick, Kyle Abbott, Paul van Meekeren.

Captain: Alex Lees. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick.

