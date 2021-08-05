DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will see Durham (DUR) take on Lancashire (LAN) at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Thursday.

Durham will be looking to make use of their home conditions and climb up the Royal London One-Day Cup points table with a win today. But they will come across a strong Lancashire side, who have won three out of their four completed Royal London One-Day Cup games so far.

DUR XI vs LAN XI Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ned Eckersley, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy and Chris Rushworth

LAN XI

Josh Bohannon, Thomas Aspinwall, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt and Jack Morley

Match Details

DUR vs LAN, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 5th August 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a good one to bat on, with the bowlers also expected to get some help early on. Although the ball should come nicely on to the bat, the pitch might slow down as the game progresses. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 270 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, but the pitch shouldn't change much in the second innings.

Today's DUR vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Cameron Bancroft: Although Cameron Bancroft has blown hot and cold this season, he has looked fairly solid in the shorter formats. Able against both spin and pace, Bancroft should be a good addition to your DUR vs LAN Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Rob Jones: Young Rob Jones has been one of the breakout stars for Lancashire with his consistent performances in the middle order. Given the form that he is in, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Graham Clark: Graham Clark is the leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 with over 300 runs to his name. Explosive with the bat and handy with the ball, Clark should deliver a few points if picked in your side.

All-rounders

Steven Croft: In the absence of Dane Vilas in the middle order, Steven Croft has stepped up with some consistent performances for Lancashire. Handy with the ball as well, Croft is a valuable addition to your DUR vs LAN Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Danny Lamb: Danny Lamb has been absolutely sensational for Lancashire with runs and wickets in abundance. With most of their star players out playing in The Hundred, Lancashire will bank on Lamb to deliver the goods yet again.

Liam Trevaskis: Durham spinner Liam Trevaskis has been fairly consistent in the shorter formats over the last year or so. With home conditions playing into his hands, Trevaskis is one to watch out for in today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb (LAN) - 490 points

Graham Clark (DUR) - 455 points

Tom Bailey (LAN) - 327 points

Alex Lees (DUR) - 251 points

Liam Hurt (LAN) - 240 points

Important stats for DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Graham Clark: 346 runs in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bat Average: 115.33

Alex Lees: 190 runs in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bat Average: 63.33

Danny Lamb: 119 runs and nine wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games

Tom Bailey: Eight wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl Average: 15.88

Chris Rushworth: Six wickets in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl SR: 23.67

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Bancroft, Graham Clark, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Scott Borthwick, Chris Rushworth and Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Cameron Bancroft. Vice-captain: Luke Wells

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Bancroft, Alex Lees, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Scott Borthwick, Chris Rushworth and Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick

Edited by Samya Majumdar