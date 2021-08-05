DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will see Durham (DUR) take on Lancashire (LAN) at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Thursday.
Durham will be looking to make use of their home conditions and climb up the Royal London One-Day Cup points table with a win today. But they will come across a strong Lancashire side, who have won three out of their four completed Royal London One-Day Cup games so far.
DUR XI vs LAN XI Probable Playing 11 Today
DUR XI
Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ned Eckersley, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul van Meekeren, Luke Doneathy and Chris Rushworth
LAN XI
Josh Bohannon, Thomas Aspinwall, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt and Jack Morley
Match Details
DUR vs LAN, Royal London One-Day Cup
Date and Time: 5th August 2021, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a good one to bat on, with the bowlers also expected to get some help early on. Although the ball should come nicely on to the bat, the pitch might slow down as the game progresses. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 270 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, but the pitch shouldn't change much in the second innings.
Today's DUR vs LAN Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Cameron Bancroft: Although Cameron Bancroft has blown hot and cold this season, he has looked fairly solid in the shorter formats. Able against both spin and pace, Bancroft should be a good addition to your DUR vs LAN Dream11 team.
Batsmen
Rob Jones: Young Rob Jones has been one of the breakout stars for Lancashire with his consistent performances in the middle order. Given the form that he is in, he is a must-have in your fantasy team.
Graham Clark: Graham Clark is the leading run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 with over 300 runs to his name. Explosive with the bat and handy with the ball, Clark should deliver a few points if picked in your side.
All-rounders
Steven Croft: In the absence of Dane Vilas in the middle order, Steven Croft has stepped up with some consistent performances for Lancashire. Handy with the ball as well, Croft is a valuable addition to your DUR vs LAN Dream11 team.
Bowlers
Danny Lamb: Danny Lamb has been absolutely sensational for Lancashire with runs and wickets in abundance. With most of their star players out playing in The Hundred, Lancashire will bank on Lamb to deliver the goods yet again.
Liam Trevaskis: Durham spinner Liam Trevaskis has been fairly consistent in the shorter formats over the last year or so. With home conditions playing into his hands, Trevaskis is one to watch out for in today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.
Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team
Danny Lamb (LAN) - 490 points
Graham Clark (DUR) - 455 points
Tom Bailey (LAN) - 327 points
Alex Lees (DUR) - 251 points
Liam Hurt (LAN) - 240 points
Important stats for DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team
Graham Clark: 346 runs in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bat Average: 115.33
Alex Lees: 190 runs in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bat Average: 63.33
Danny Lamb: 119 runs and nine wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games
Tom Bailey: Eight wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl Average: 15.88
Chris Rushworth: Six wickets in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl SR: 23.67
DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Bancroft, Graham Clark, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Scott Borthwick, Chris Rushworth and Liam Trevaskis
Captain: Cameron Bancroft. Vice-captain: Luke Wells
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Bancroft, Alex Lees, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Josh Bohannon, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Scott Borthwick, Chris Rushworth and Liam Trevaskis
Captain: Luke Wells. Vice-captain: Scott Borthwick