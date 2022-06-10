DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham (DUR) will take on Lancashire (LAN) at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street as part of the North Group of the T20 Blast 2022 on Friday, 10 June.

Lancashire have been the team to beat in the T20 Blast with no losses in seven matches. While the likes of Phil Salt and Tim David have starred with the bat, their resourceful bowling attack has stepped up with the goods consistently. Durham, on the other hand, have been woeful in the tournament with just two wins in seven games. Despite a strong bowling attack comprising Brydon Carse, Andrew Tye and Ben Raine, Durham have struggled for consistency. While they enter the match as the underdogs, Liam Trevaskis and Co. have enough firepower to trouble Lancashire, making for a good contest in Chester-le-Street.

DUR vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ollie Robinson (wk), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis (c), Scott Borthwick and Andrew Tye.

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Phil Salt (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson and Matt Parkinson.

Match Details

DUR vs LAN, T20 Blast 2022, North Group

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Riverside Ground with there being ample help on offer for the pacers. The new ball should do a bit early on, with extra bounce also being a key trait of the Riverside Ground pitch. As the match progresses, the track could slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s DUR vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been brilliant since making the move from Sussex to Lancashire, with his explosive batting style serving him well. He has scored over 200 runs at a fair rate, taking on the pacers right from the start. Against a pace-heavy Durham bowling attack, Salt will be key for Lancashire.

Batter

David Bedingham: David Bedingham hasn't had the best of tournaments so far, struggling to score big runs in the middle order. While a move to the top of the order is on the horizon, Bedingham is well and truly capable of flipping the script, given his range of shots. With the Durham batter due for a big one, he is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been in fine form over the last few months, impressing in the IPL and the T20 Blast. While his aggression and sheer power have served the Lancs well in the middle order, Livingstone adds value with his bowling prowess as well. With his all-round skills bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your DUR vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Brydon Carse: Brydon Carse is one of the most exciting prospects on the English circuit, capable of bowling at a high pace and nailing the yorkers in death overs. Although his form has been iffy, he remains their best bet in the absence of Matt Potts. With Carse capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a handy addition to your DUR vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt (LAN)

David Bedingham (DUR)

Liam Livingstone (LAN)

Important stats for DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt - 203 runs in 7 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 29.00

Tim David - 264 runs in 7 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 44.00

Ben Raine - 8 wickets in 7 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 7.24

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Eckersley, P Salt, G Clark, T David, D Bedingham, L Livingstone, P Coughlin, A Tye, L Wood, B Carse and R Gleeson.

Captain: D Bedingham. Vice-captain: P Salt.

DUR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Jennings, P Salt, G Clark, T David, D Bedingham, L Livingstone, P Coughlin, A Tye, T Hartley, B Raine and R Gleeson.

Captain: L Livingstone. Vice-captain: D Bedingham.

