DUR vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 6, 2023  

Durham (DUR) and Northamptonshire (NOR) are set to clash in the English T20 Blast on Tuesday, June 6. The Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street will host the contest.

Durham are currently fourth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.836 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, are seventh with six points from three matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DUR vs NOR game:

Squads for DUR vs NOR

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Wayne Parnell, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Luke Robinson, Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Luke Doneathy.

Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn, Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Emilio Gay, Graeme White, Rob Keogh, Alex Russell.

#3 Chris Lynn (NOR) – 9 credits

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

Chris Lynn has been in decent form for the Steelbacks and should be picked in fantasy teams for the DUR vs NOR match. He has scored 185 runs from six matches at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 137.03 with a top score of 110 not out to show for his efforts.

If Lynn gets going at the top, the Hampshire bowlers will find themselves under immense pressure.

#2 David Willey (NOR) – 9 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

David Willey has put in an all-round performance for the Steelbacks and therefore, fantasy players should pick him for the DUR vs NOR match. In six matches, Willey has scored 141 runs at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 122.60 with a top score of 36.

The left-arm fast bowler has also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.68.

#1 Oliver George-Robinson (DUR) – 8 credits

Oliver George-Robinson has been in stupendous form with the bat for Durham. Hence, he should not be left out of fantasy teams for the DUR vs NOR match. Oliver has scored 222 runs from four innings at an average of 111 and a strike rate of 157.44 with three fifties and a top score of 69 to show for his efforts.

