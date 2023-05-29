DUR vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 29, 2023

Durham (DUR) will be up against Northamptonshire (NOT) in the 22nd game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Monday (May 29).

After a disappointing season last year, Durham have performed significantly well in both their games in 2023. In their previous game, Durham scored a mammoth score of 217-3, courtesy of useful contributions from Alex Lees (90) and Oliver Robinson (64).

Ben Raine then picked up three wickets to restrict Yorkshire to 189-7. The team will be eyeing top spot in the upcoming game as they're second with four points now.

Meanwhile, after a bright start to the tournament, Nottinghamshire suffered their first defeat of the season against Lancashire. Bowling first, Nottinghamshire conceded a massive score of 208-4 in 20 overs. Colin Munro played a quickfire knock of 60 off 29, but it wasn’t enough, as they fell short of the target by 22 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DUR vs NOT game.

#3 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 5.5 Credits

Hampshire vs Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast

Nathan Sowter has impressed with his world-class bowling. The 30-year-old spinner is second in the wicket-taking charts, picking up six wickets from just two games at an economy rate of 5.62.

Sowter is very precise with his lines and lengths and seldom allows batters to score quick runs. He could prove to be a steal pick at just 5.5 credits to multiply your points in the DUR vs NOT Dream11 contest.

#2 Colin Munro (NOT) - 8.5 Credits

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Colin Munro, the hard-hitting batter, needs no introduction, as his record speaks for itself. After failing in the opening game, the left-handed batter played a quickfire knock of 60 off 29 at a blistering strike rate of 206.9.

The team will expect another match-winning knock from him, as he could prove to be an excellent choice as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the DUR vs NOT game.

#1 Alex Lees (DUR) - 8.5 Credits

Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Alex Lees single-handedly destroyed the Yorkshire bowling in the previous game with a blistering 90 off 53 with the help of six fours and four sixes. He’s third in the run-scoring charts.

Looking at his experience and impressive form, Lees should be the top contender to feature in your DUR vs NOT Dream11 team as captain or vice-captain.

DUR vs NOT Squads for Today's Match

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Stanley McAlindon, Luke Robinson, Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Ashton Turner, Liam Trevaskis, Nathan Sowter

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Jack Brooks, Shaheen Afridi, Matthew Carter, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Conor McKerr, Matthew Montgomery, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Samit Patel

