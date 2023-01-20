DUR vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of SA20 2023 will see Durban's Super Giants (DUR) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, January 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction.

The Pretoria Capitals are the team to beat in SA20 with three wins in four matches. The Capitals have embraced an aggressive approach with the bat, with the likes of Will Jacks and Phil Salt firing on all cylinders.

As for their opponents, the Super Giants have also done well with two wins in four matches so far. While their superstar duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock have stood up with the bat, their bowling attack has left some room for improvement.

With both teams keen to improve their chances of a top-four finish, an exciting game is on the cards in Durban.

DUR vs PRE Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 15

Durban's Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the 15th match of SA20 2023 at Kingsmead in Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUR vs PRE, SA20 2023, Match 15

Date and Time: 20th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DUR vs PRE pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 15

The pitch at Kingsmead has been brilliant for batting with the average first-innings score being 203. Although pace accounted for 10 out of 12 wickets in the previous game at the venue, the spinners should get some purchase off the surface. Pacers will revert to slower balls given the nature of the surface. Batting first could be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with both games at Kingsmead this season being won by the side batting first.

Record at Kingsmead in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 203

2nd-innings score: 182

DUR vs PRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Durban's Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Breetzke/Christiaan Jonker, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley and Hardus Viljoen.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje and Adil Rashid.

DUR vs PRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (4 matches, 159 runs, Average: 79.50)

Phil Salt has been Pretoria's top batter this season with 159 runs in four matches. He is averaging 79.50 with a strike rate of 169.15 holding him in good stead. With Salt scoring runs consistently at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (4 matches, 162 runs, SR: 160.40)

Heinrich Klaasen has been sensational for the Super Giants with 162 runs at a strike rate of 160.40. He comes into the game on the back of two consecutive fifties against the Paarl Royals. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Klaasen is a fine pick for your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Neesham (4 matches, 80 runs, 5 wickets)

James Neesham is in fine form in SA20 with 80 runs and five wickets in four matches so far. While he comes into this game on the back of a three-fer against the Super Kings, Neesham is striking at 145.45 with the bat as well. With Neesham likely to play a part with bat and ball, he is a viable choice in your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Reece Topley (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 17.33)

Reece Topley has been in good form with the ball, picking up six wickets in three matches. He is averaging 17.33 and has been particularly impressive in the powerplay phase. Given his improved skills at the death as well, Topley can be a valuable asset in your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has done well with the bat for the Super Giants, scoring 146 runs in four matches. He has two fifties to his name with a strike rate of 156.99, holding him in high regard. Although he has been batting at No. 3 at times, De Kock has looked sharp and will be a fine captaincy pick in your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been in bad form for the Capitals, unable to get going in the middle order. He has scores of 11, 0, 20, and four in SA20, throwing his wicket away in a bid to up the ante. The southpaw is capable of scoring big runs with a T20 strike rate in excess of 130 and can be backed as a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 146 runs in 4 matches Phil Salt 159 runs in 4 matches Anrich Nortje 8 wickets in 4 matches Wiaan Mulder 111 runs in 4 matches Dwaine Pretorius 5 wickets in 4 matches

DUR vs PRE match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 15

Anrich Nortje has been brilliant for the Capitals with eight wickets in four matches. He is averaging 11.62 with an economy of 5.81 holding him in good stead. With Nortje in good wicket-taking form, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your DUR vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DUR vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (vc), Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: James Neesham, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje

DUR vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DUR vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: James Neesham, Dwaine Pretorius (c), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Migael Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Anrich Nortje

