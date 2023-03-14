DUR vs SOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ODD Match

The third match of Durham and Glamorgan's tour of Zimbabwe will see Durham (DUR) take on the Southerns (SOU) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, March 14.

Durham have fared well on their tour of Zimbabwe with the likes of Oliver Robinson and Liam Trevaskis impressing of late. They have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the favorites.

The Southerns, meanwhile, gave a good account of themselves against Glamorgan last week with Gary Ballance and Johnathan Campbell impressing with the bat. With a lot of international experience to fall back on, the Southerns will fancy their chances of a win against Durham.

All in all, another cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing a big win in Harare.

DUR vs SOU Match Details

Durham and Southerns face off in a List A match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUR vs SOU, Match 3, Durham and Glamorgan's Tour of Zimbabwe

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

DUR vs SOU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Durham injury/team news

No injury concerns for Durham.

Durham probable playing 11

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Scott Borthwick (c), David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jonathan Bushnell, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, George Drissell and Oliver Gibson.

Southerns injury/team news

No injury concerns for Southerns.

Southerns probable playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Chamu Chibhabha, Nkosana Mpofu, Gary Ballance, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madanda (wk), Luke Jongwe (c), Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

DUR vs SOU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Oliver Robinson (54 off 33 in the previous game)

Oliver Robinson is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who can score quick runs right from ball one. He was Durham's top run-scorer in the previous game, scoring a 33-ball 54 against the Northerns.

Given his form and ability, Robinson is a good pick for your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chamu Chibhabha (54 off 72 in the previous game)

Chamu Chibhabha had a decent outing against Glamorgan, scoring a decent fifty at the top of the order. Chibhabha has some international experience to his credit, holding him in good stead as well.

With Chibhabha in decent form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Johnathan Campbell (52 off 41 in the previous game)

Johnathan Campbell was another top performer for Southerns against Glamorgan, scoring a 41-ball 52 in the middle order. Although Campbell also chipped in with a wicket, he was expensive.

Given his all-round skill set, Campbell is a fine addition to your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Liam Trevaskis (3-2-1-4 in the previous game)

Liam Trevaskis was sensational with the ball against Northerns, picking up four wickets while conceding only one run in his three-over spell.

While Trevaskis' bowling ability and form hold him in good stead, he can add value with the bat lower down the order as well, making him a must-have in your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs SOU match captain and vice-captain choices

Graham Clark

Graham Clark has a decent List A record, scoring 1588 runs in 49 innings. While he averages 33.78, Clark has 10 scores of fifty or more, holding him in good stead.

With Clark capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a fine captaincy pick for your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

Gary Ballance

Gary Ballance was one of three Southerns players to score a fifty against Glamorgan last week. Ballance is an experienced campaigner who has a career average of 47.57 in List A cricket.

With Ballance showing signs of form in the last month or so, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DUR vs SOU Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Chamu Chibhabha 54(72) in the previous game Gary Ballance 62(62) in the previous game Ainsley Ndlovu 3/49 in the previous game David Bedingham 33(34) in the previous game Liam Trevaskis 4/1 in the previous game

DUR vs SOU match expert tips

David Bedingham is an attack-minded batter with a List A career average and a strike rate of 33.16 and 92.23, respectively. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 33 in the middle order.

With Bedingham capable of scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate, he could be a fine pick for your DUR vs SOU Dream11 prediction team.

DUR vs SOU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DUR vs SOU Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson

Batters: Chamu Chibhabha, Gary Ballance (c), Graham Clark (vc), David Bedingham

All-rounders: Luke Jongwe, Johnathan Campbell

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu

DUR vs SOU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DUR vs SOU Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson

Batters: Innocent Kaia, Gary Ballance, Graham Clark, David Bedingham (c)

All-rounders: Scott Borthwick (vc), Johnathan Campbell

Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta

