DUR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Durham Cricket (DUR) will be up against Worcestershire Rapids (WOR) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Durham Cricket have won only one out of their three games. They lost their last match against the Birmingham Bears by five wickets. Worcestershire, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost as many as three fixtures. They fell to a 12-run defeat in their last game against the Lancashire Lightning.

DUR vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (WK), David Beddingham, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Ned Eckersley, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis (C), Scott Borthwick, George Drissell.

WOR XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ed Barnard, Matthew Waite, Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown.

Match Details

DUR vs WOR, Vitality T20 Blast, Match 30

Date and Time: June 1st 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Riverside Ground is a good one to bat on. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 167 runs.

Today's DUR vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Cox: Although Cox has not been in great form this season, he is the best choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Batters

Colin Munro: Munro has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 119 runs, including two 50-plus scores in as many games.

Graham Clark: Clark has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Durham. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate in excess of 163 in three matches.

All-rounders

Paul Coughlin: Coughlin has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the T20 Blast, scoring 82 runs and also scalping three wickets in three outings.

Brett D'Oliviera: Brett has managed to accumulate 210 fantasy points in three matches at an average of 70 points per game. He could be a great captaincy pick for your game.

Bowlers

Brydon Carse: Carse is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 40 runs in addition to taking three wickets in three matches.

Liam Trevaskis: Trevaskis has bowled pretty well in the T20 Blast, scalping five wickets in three games. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DUR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Paul Coughlin (DUR) - 293 points

Brett D'Oliviera (WOR) - 210 points

Liam Trevaskis (DUR) - 194 points

Colin Munro (WOR) - 175 points

Graham Clark (DUR) - 163 points

Important Stats for DUR vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Paul Coughlin: 82 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 124.24 and ER-8.90

Brett D'Oliviera: 76 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR- 149.02 and ER - 7.20

Liam Trevaskis: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 9.25

Colin Munro: 119 runs in 2 matches; SR - 150.63

Graham Clark: 106 runs in 3 matches; SR - 163.08

DUR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

DUR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Colin Munro, Graham Clark, Jack Haynes, David Beddingham, Paul Coughlin, Brett D'Oliviera, Ed Barnard, Liam Trevaskis, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown.

Captain: Brett D'Oliviera. Vice-captain: Paul Coughlin.

DUR vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Robinson, Colin Munro, Jake Libby, Graham Clark, Jack Haynes, Paul Coughlin, Brett D'Oliviera, Ed Barnard, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Patrick Brown.

Captain: Paul Coughlin. Vice-captain: Colin Munro.

