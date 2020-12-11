DV vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 11th, 2020

Match 20 of the Lanka Premier League has the Dambulla Viiking taking on the Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Friday.

Both the Kings and the Viiking are already through to the semi-finals, as they currently occupy the top two spots in the points table. While the Viiking's batting unit has come up with the goods quite regularly, the Kings all-rounders - Andre Russell and Angelo Mathews - have impressed of late. Dinesh Chandimal and Qais Ahmad have also been consistent for the Kings, who are touted by many as the favourites for the tournament.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Dambulla Viiking beat the Colombo Kings by 28 runs. While the Viiking will be eyeing the double over them, the Kings will have revenge on their mind in what promises to be a great game of cricket to close out the league phase of the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Colombo Kings

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal, Andre Russell, Thikshila de Silva, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhammika Prasad and T Kaushal

Dambulla Viiking

Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Dilshan Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Samit Patel, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Perera and Kasun Rajitha

Match Details

Match: Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking, Match 20

Date: 11th December 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Hambantota, despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers have enjoyed conditions with the new ball, which has made life tough for the batsmen early on.

The spinners should also come into play as the match progresses, with some turn on offer. With dew expected to play a part, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss in this high-octane clash.

DV vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DV vs CK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, N Dickwella, A Perera, L Evans, A Russell, S Patel, A Mathews, I Udana, K Rajitha, Q Ahmad and T Kaushal

Advertisement

Captain: A Russell, Vice-Captain: N Dickwella

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Bell-Drummond, N Dickwella, A Perera, L Evans, A Russell, D Shanaka, A Mathews, I Udana, K Rajitha, Q Ahmad and T Kaushal

Captain: A Mathews, Vice-Captain: N Dickwella