DV vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 14th, 2020

The second semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 has the Jaffna Stallions taking on the Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

The Jaffna Stallions have been quite impressive this season, and their all-rounders Thisara Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga have been in exceptional form. With the likes of Avishka Fernando and Shoaib Malik also chipping in with vital contributions, the Stallions look in good shape ahead of this all-important clash on Monday.

Their opponents, the Dambulla Viiking, come into this game on the back of a loss to the Colombo Kings in the final league game. However, they have a well-balanced team that has been led admirably by Dasun Shanaka this season.

While both teams have well-oiled units in place, the Stallions hold the upper hand due to the experience in their team. However, the likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Samit Patel should prove to be a handful for the Stallions as both teams look to join the Galle Gladiators in the final of the Lanka Premier League.

Squads to choose from

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Predicted Playing 11

Dambulla Viiking

Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Perera, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Kyle Abbott/Usman Khan Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, 2nd Semi-Final

Date: 14th December 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides. While the pacers will get the ball to move around early on, dew could make it difficult for the spinners to grip the ball despite there being turn on offer.

Change of pace will be a handy asset at this venue, with the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses. With the short dimensions of the ground playing into the hands of the batsmen, 160 should be a competitive total in this high-octane game.

DV vs JS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DV vs JS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, M Bhanuka, A Fernando, S Shinwari, J Charles, W Hasaranga, D Shanaka, T Perera, D Olivier, M Pushpakumara and L Kumara

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dickwella, C de Silva, A Fernando, S Shinwari, J Charles, W Hasaranga, S Patel, T Perera, D Olivier, M Pushpakumara and L Kumara

Captain: W Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: N Dickwella