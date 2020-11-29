DV vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Nov 30th, 2020

Match 5 of the Lanka Premier League has the Dambulla Viiking taking on the Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Monday.

The Viiking came up trumps in their first game of the tournament, which was a rain-marred contest against the Tuskers. Riding on the fortunes of Dasun Shanaka and Samir Patel, the Viiking were able to post a big score against the Tuskers. But they will have to come up with a better performance against the Stallions, who also won their first game of the season.

Both teams look well-matched on paper, although one might fancy the Stallions' chances ahead of this game. With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game beckons on Monday in the Lanka Premier League.

Squads to choose from

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Predicted Playing 11

Dambulla Viiking

Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Anwar Ali, Sudeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara and Ramesh Mendis

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores, Shoaib Malik, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva and Binura Fernando

Match Details

Match: Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, Match 5

Date: 30th November 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A fresh wicket could be on offer, paving the way for a high-scoring game between Jaffna and Dambulla. The pacers should get extra swing and bounce, but the ball should come on to the bat fairly well. 200 should be a very competitive total at this venue, with both side likely to bat first and look to make good use of the conditions upfront.

DV vs JS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DV vs JS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Moores, A Fernando, S Malik, U Tharanga, D Shanaka, S Patel, W Hasaranga, T Perera, D Olivier, A Ali and K Abbott

Captain: D Shanaka, Vice-Captain: T Moores

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Moores, A Fernando, S Malik, U Tharanga, D Shanaka, N Dickwella, W Hasaranga, T Perera, L Kumara, A Ali and K Abbott

Captain: D Shanaka, Vice-Captain: S Malik