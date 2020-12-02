DV vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 3rd, 2020

Match 10 of the Lanka Premier League has the Kandy Tuskers taking on the Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Thursday.
The Kandy Tuskers, despite boasting of a power-packed batting unit, have managed only one win in four games so far. Although their batsmen have come up with the goods on a few occasions, their bowling unit has let them down with only Naveen-ul-Haq holding his own.
Their opponents, the Dambulla Viiking, have done well in this competition so far. With two wins in three games, the Viiking are on course for a top-three finish. Their all-rounder duo of Samit Patel and Dasun Shanaka has starred with the bat, and they also boast of a decent bowling attack.
Although the Viiking enter this game as the clear favourites, the Tuskers have shown signs of improvement over the last few games.
With a loss bound to have a catastrophic effect on their qualification chances, one can expect the Tuskers to give in their all against the Viiking in what should be a highly competitive game on Thursday.
Squads to choose from
Dambulla Viiking
Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.
Kandy Tuskers
Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn.
Predicted Playing 11
Dambulla Viiking
Niroshan Dickwella, Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Pulina Tharanga, Kasun Rajitha and Sachindu Colombage
Kandy Tuskers
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Seekuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep and Munaf Patel
Match Details
Match: Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers, Match 10
Date: 3rd December 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
Pitch Report
Although this is the second game of the day, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards between the two sides in Hambantota. The ball should skid on to the bat nicely, allowing the batsmen to go through with their attacking shots.
However, they will need to be wary of some turn on offer for the spinners which should make for an even contest in the middle overs. 170-180 is a competitive total at this venue, with both sides likely to chase upon winning the toss. Dew is expected to play a role in the second innings.
DV vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Perera, N Dickwella, A Gunaratne, R Gurbaz, P Stirling, S Patel, D Shanaka, N ul Haq, A Ali, M Pushpakumara and N Pradeep
Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: P Stirling
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Perera, U Tharanga, A Gunaratne, R Gurbaz, P Stirling, K Mendis, D Shanaka, N ul Haq, A Ali, M Pushpakumara and M Patel
Captain: P Stirling, Vice-Captain: K Perera