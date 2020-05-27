DVE v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 27th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Tips

The Dark View Explorers and the Botanic Garden Rangers play each other after facing contrasting results on day 5 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The Explorers fell to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Salt Pond Breakers whereas the Rangers picked up a six-run win over Fort Charlotte Strikers.

The Dark View Explorers will want to win this game in order to establish daylight between themselves and Grenadines Divers in the battle for a semifinal berth. They would need a much-improved performance from Tuesday in order to do so.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.

Botanic Garden Rangers

R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Browne, K Williams, K Dember, K Abraham, R Bibby, N Small, C Morris, K Williams.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 27th, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

We’ve witnessed batting treats after batting treats in the first five days of the tournament. While that is likely to continue, there is no denying that bowlers have something to look forward to from the pitch as well. While the pacers have struggled to make the best of the lift they’ve been extracting from the surface, slower bowlers have been making good use of the pitch with their variations.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DVE v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, R Currency, D Greaves, H Shallow, A Browne, S Hooper, S Williaams, K Williams, D Martin, K Strough, C Morris.

Captain - D Greaves, Vice-captain - S Williaams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Greaves, H Shallow, A Browne, S Hooper, S Williaams, K Williams, K Abraham, D Martin, R Charles, C Morris.

Captain - H Shallow, Vice-captain - S Hooper.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.