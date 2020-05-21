DVE v FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 22nd, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy DVE v FCS Dream11 Tips

The Dark View Explorers face off against Fort Charlotte Strikers in the third game of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Friday.

Lindon James will feature as the marquee player of the Dark View Explorers, while the Fort Charlotte Strikers will have Keron Cottoy in their ranks. Both teams will want to make all the right noises in their first match of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers v Fort Charlotte Strikers

Date: May 22nd, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

There are no records of earlier matches being played on this ground. The team winning the toss could choose to make a decision based on what we see during the first two matches of the day.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DVE v FCS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, D Greaves, K Horne, G Pope, R Scott, S Hooper, K Cottoy, K Lavia, D Martin, R Jordan, S Spencer.

Captain - K Cottoy, Vice-captain - G Pope.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Greaves, K Horne, G Pope, R Scott, S Hooper, K Cottoy, K Joseph, O Matthews, R Jordan, S Spencer.

Captain - G Pope, Vice-captain - S Hooper.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.