DVE v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for DVE vs LSH match of Vincy T10 League.
- The Dark View Explorers will face off against the La Soufriere Hikers in Match 4 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
The fourth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Dark View Explorers taking on the La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.
The Explorers picked up a comfortable 8-wicket win over the Fort Charlotte Strikers in their opening match of the competition, while the La Soufriere Hikers too registered a lop-sided nine-wicket win from their season opener.
With both sides coming into side game with a lot of confidence, expect some intense action to come your way!
Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads
Squads to choose from
Dark View Explorers
Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.
Predicted Playing XIs
Dark View Explorers
Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilran Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Delzell.
Match Details
Match: Dark View Explorers v La Soufriere Hikers
Date: May 23th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex proved to be a batter's paradise in all three matches, with batsmen enjoying the ball coming into the bat. While the pacers did not have too much of movement, the quick nature of the surface was utilised well by the spinners, who accounted for the maximum number of wickets.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, A Thomas, D Maloney, S Brown, D Greaves, D Browne, S Williaams, K Joseph, O Lewis, J Haywood, D Martin.
Captain - D Maloney, Vice-captain - S Brown.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Maloney, S Brown, D Douglas, D Browne, S Hooper, S Williaams, K Joseph, O Lewis, J Haywood, D Martin.
Captain - L James, Vice-captain - S Williaams.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.