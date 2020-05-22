DVE v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The fourth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Dark View Explorers taking on the La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The Explorers picked up a comfortable 8-wicket win over the Fort Charlotte Strikers in their opening match of the competition, while the La Soufriere Hikers too registered a lop-sided nine-wicket win from their season opener.

With both sides coming into side game with a lot of confidence, expect some intense action to come your way!

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilran Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Delzell.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers v La Soufriere Hikers

Advertisement

Date: May 23th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex proved to be a batter's paradise in all three matches, with batsmen enjoying the ball coming into the bat. While the pacers did not have too much of movement, the quick nature of the surface was utilised well by the spinners, who accounted for the maximum number of wickets.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DVE v LSH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, A Thomas, D Maloney, S Brown, D Greaves, D Browne, S Williaams, K Joseph, O Lewis, J Haywood, D Martin.

Captain - D Maloney, Vice-captain - S Brown.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Maloney, S Brown, D Douglas, D Browne, S Hooper, S Williaams, K Joseph, O Lewis, J Haywood, D Martin.

Captain - L James, Vice-captain - S Williaams.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.