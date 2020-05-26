DVE v SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 26th, 2020

Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Dark View Explorers and the Salt Pond Breakers come into this match on the back of contrasting victories. While the Breakers had a comfortable 49-run win after posting the only 100+ total of the day, the Explorers triumphed in a final over thriller.

The Salt Pond Breakers will be depending on captain Sunil Ambris, whose all-round performances have been the talk of the tournament so far, to keep their unbeaten run going. The Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, will hope to build momentum as we inch closer to the business end of the tournament.

The two teams will face off in the second game of the day at Arnos Vale Sports Complex in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Predicted Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough, Benniton Stapleton

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers v Salt Pond Breakers

Date: May 26th, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

As the tournament has gone on, the pitch seems to have achieved some sort of a balance between bat and ball. We’ve seen it behave like a batting pitch while also giving the bowlers something to work with. The captain winning the toss would find it interesting to note that the last six games have been won by the team batting first.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DVE v SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, D Greaves, S Ambris, K Nedd, S Hooper, S Williaams, U Thomas, D Martin, D Johnson, J Harry, W Strough.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - D Greaves.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Greaves, S Ambris, K Nedd, J Layne, S Williaams, U Thomas, D Martin, D Johnson, K Strough, W Strough.

Captain - D Greaves, Vice-captain - W Strough.

