DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 4

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will lock horns with the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the fourth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday.

Dark View Explorers had a brilliant tournament last time out where. They reached the final but fell just one-run short against La Soufriere Hikers in the summit clash. The Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, finished third last season, winning six out of their eight games. Both teams will be eager to kick off their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign on a winning note on Monday.

DVE vs FCS Probable Playing 11 Today

DVE XI

Romano Pierre, Urnel Thomas, Sealron Williaams, Alick Athanaze, Tilron Harry, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Lindon James (WK), Darius Martin, Maxwell Edwards.

FCS XI

Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Donwell Hector, Miles Bascombe, Christroy John, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Reynolly Hillocks, Preston McSween, Javid Harry.

Match Details

DVE vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 4

Date and Time: 21th March 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Ground has proved to be a belter with minimal help on offer for the bowlers, who have to keep their line and length in control to check the the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 84 runs.

Today’s DVE vs FCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lindon James: James didn't have the best of tournaments last time out, but will be looking to bounce back this season. He scored just 86 runs at a strike rate of 119.44 in 11 matches last year.

Batters

Romano Pierre: Pierre batted brilliantly throughout last season, smashing 306 runs at a strike rate of 148.54 in 11 matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Sealroy Williams: Williams scored 113 runs and picked up a wicket in 11 matches. His all-round ability makes him a must-have pick for this game.

All-rounders

Shammon Hooper: Hooper lit up the Vincy Premier League last season with his top-class all-round performances. He scored 202 runs while also scalping nine wickets in 11 matches.

Kirton Lavia: Lavia was the the Fort Charlotte Strikers' leading wicket-taker last season with nine wickets in 10 matches. He also had 35 runs to his name.

Bowlers

Rasheed Frederick: Frederick scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in 10 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Ray Jordan: Jordan was in decent form last season, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.90 in 10 matches. He will lead the Fort Charlotte Strikers' bowling attack on Monday.

Top 5 best players to pick in DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Lindon James (DVE)

Romano Pierre (DVE)

Sealroy Williams (FCS)

Shammon Hooper (DVE)

Rasheed Frederick (FCS)

Important Stats for DVE vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Lindon James: 86 runs in 11 matches; SR - 119.44

Romano Pierre: 306 runs in 11 matches; SR - 148.54

Sealroy Williams: 113 runs and 1 wicket in 11 matches; SR - 129.89 and ER - 7.50

Shammon Hooper: 202 runs and 9 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 136.49 and ER - 9.98

Rasheed Frederick: 6 wickets in 10 matches; ER - 7.00

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Vincy Premier League T10)

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Alick Athanaze, Sealroy Williams, Romano Pierre, Kirton Lavia, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Ray Jordan, Darius Martin, Rasheed Frederick.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Shammon Hooper.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Sealroy Williams, Romano Pierre, Miles Bascombe, Kirton Lavia, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Ray Jordan, Darius Martin, Javid Harry.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Lindon James.

