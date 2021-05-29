DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Eliminator 2 - May 29, 2021

Dark View Explorers will be up against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the second Eliminator of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday.

Dark View Explorers finished the league stage as table-toppers, winning six out of their eight matches. But they lost to La Soufriere Hikers by seven wickets in the Qualifier. Nonetheless, the Explorers can still reach the Vincy Premier League T10 final by beating the Strikers, whom they have already defeated once this season.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, will head into the match high on confidence after winning the first Eliminator by four runs against the Salt Pond Breakers. They also won six out of their eight league stage matches and finished third in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table.

With both teams looking to make their maiden Vincy Premier League T10 final appearance, a thrilling contest awaits at the Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Maxwell Edwards, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe (C), Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia and Sealroy Williams.

Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Alex Samuel, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Luke Wilson, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Eliminator 2

Date & Time: 29th May 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground has been a decent one to bat on. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue, where the average first innings score is 81 runs.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DVE vs FCS)

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casmus Hackshaw, Gidron Pope, Romano Pierre, Alex Samuel, Miles Bascombe, Sealroy Williams, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Nigel Small, Rayan Williams, Rasheed Fredericks.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Shammon Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Casmus Hackshaw, Gidron Pope, Romano Pierre, Miles Bascombe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Deron Greaves, Ray Jordan, Nigel Small, Sealron Williams.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Miles Bascombe.