DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup, Match 10

PCB Dynamites (DYA-W) will face PCB Challengers (CHA-W) in match number 10 of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The PCB Challengers have been impressive in the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup. They will head into today's game on the back of two consecutive wins. However, they will need to overcome a strong PCB Dynamites side who will be looking to return to winning ways in this game.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PCB Challengers

Fareeha Mehmood, Sidra Amin, Javeria Khan (c), Dua Majid, Gulrukh, Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi (wk), Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir, Anoosha Nasir, Syeda Masooma Zahra

PCB Dynamites

Muneeba Ali (c), Soha Fatima (wk), Syeda Insharah Asad, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Hafeez, Sadaf Shams, Nashra Snadhu, Humna Bilal, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima.

Match Details

DYA-W vs BLA-W, Match 10, Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 17th September 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Oval Cricket Ground, Karachi.

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Oval Academy Ground despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although the batters will look to attack from the word go, the pacers should get the new ball to move around a bit. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Soha Fatima: Soha Fatima hasn't had much to do in the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup, but she has been decent behind the stumps. However, one can bank on her to deliver some points if picked in your DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Muneeba Ali: Muneeba Ali is the Dynamites' best bet with the bat given her experience and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. With Ali in decent form as well, she should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

All-Rounder

Aliya Riaz: Aliya Riaz hasn't featured much with the ball in hand but has been fairly consistent with the bat. Batting in the top order, she could be backed to have a decent outing, making her a good option for today's game.

Bowlers

Dana Baig: Star pacer Diana Baig has blown hot and cold this season but her ability to swing the new ball should hold her in good stead, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 prediction team

Anoosha Nasir (CHA-W) - 320 points

Maham Tariq (DYA-W) - 236 points

Aliya Riaz (DYA-W) - 225 points

Important Stats for DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 prediction team

Iram Javed: 193 runs in 4 matches

Maham Tariq: 48 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

Aliya Riaz: 182 runs and in 4 matches

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup)

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Fatima, J Khan, I Javed, S Ameen, M Ali, A Riaz, N Sandhu, S Nazir, M Tariq, W Akhtar and A Nasir

Captain: A Riaz. Vice-captain: J Khan

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Fatima, J Khan, I Javed, S Shams, M Ali, A Riaz, N Sandhu, S Nazir, M Tariq, W Akhtar and D Baig

Captain: I Javed. Vice-captain: A Riaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar