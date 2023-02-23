DYPB vs JAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DY Patil T20 Cup, Quarter Final 2

The 2nd quarter-final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will see DY Patil Group B (DYPB) squaring off against Jain Irrigation (JAI) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday (February 23).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DYPB vs JAI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Jain Irrigation lost their last match of the tournament against Reliance 1 by 6 wickets. DY Patil Group B, on the other hand, won their last match of the tournament against RBI by 25 runs. Jain Irrigation will give it their all to win the match, but DY Patil Group B are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DYPB vs JAI Match Details

The 2nd quarter-final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will be played on February 23 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DYPB vs JAI, Match Quarter Final 2

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jain Irrigation and Reliance 1, where a total of 341 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

DYPB vs JAI Form Guide

DYPB - W

JAI - L

DYPB vs JAI Probable Playing XI

DYPB Playing XI

No injury updates

D Karthik (wk), H Tamore, S Dhawan, R Singh, Y Dhull, S Khan, S Mulani, A Yadav, R Bishnoi, B Singh, V Sinha

JAI Playing XI

No injury updates

U Patel (wk), A Kazi, Y Nahar, J Bista, A Soman, K Tambe, S Sharma, S Attarde, P Solanki, A Badhe, V Gohil

DYPB vs JAI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Karthik

D Karthik is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Tamore is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Dhawan

S Dhawan and A Kazi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Nahar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Mulani

K Tambe and S Mulani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Bishnoi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Badhe and R Bishnoi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DYPB vs JAI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dhawan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Dhawan the captain as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

S Mulani

S Mulani will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for DYPB vs JAI, Match Quarter Final 2

S Mulani

S Dhawan

D Karthik

R Bishnoi

K Tambe

DY Patil Group B vs Jain Irrigation Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three batters, who will bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DY Patil Group B vs Jain Irrigation Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Karthik

Batters: S Dhawan, R Singh, Y Nahar, A Kazi

All-rounders: S Sharma, S Mulani, K Tambe

Bowlers: B Singh, R Bishnoi, A Badhe

DY Patil Group B vs Jain Irrigation Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Karthik

Batters: S Dhawan, Y Dhull, Y Nahar, A Kazi

All-rounders: S Mulani, K Tambe

Bowlers: B Singh, R Bishnoi, A Badhe, P Solanki

Poll : 0 votes