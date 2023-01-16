EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on MI Cape Town (CT) at St. George's Park on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction.

MI Cape Town have started strong in SA20 with two wins in three matches so far. Although they have had trouble with their batting unit, MI Cape Town's bowling has been brilliant, with Kagiso Rabada impressing in the previous game. They will be keen to sustain their form against the Sunrisers, who are the only team in SA20 without a win so far.

The Sunrisers have shown glimpses of their ability but have come up short at crucial junctures. Although they will start as underdogs, the Sunrisers have a balanced unit capable of beating MI Cape Town. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at St George's Park.

EAC vs CT Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 9

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town will lock horns in the ninth match of the SA20 2023 at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAC vs CT, SA20 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

EAC vs CT pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 9

The pitch at St. George's Park should be a good one to bat on with the previous game seeing 363 runs being scored. While pacers have picked up the majority of the wickets, spinners should play a key role in the middle overs. The powerplay phase will also be crucial with three wickets falling in the first six overs in the previous game. Chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the ball likely to come on nicely under the lights.

Record at St. George's Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 193

2nd-innings score: 170

EAC vs CT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marques Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Ottneil Baartman and Mason Crane/Brydon Carse.

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone/Odean Smith.

EAC vs CT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ryan Rickelton (3 matches, 77 runs, Average: 25.67)

Ryan Rickelton has done well in the SA20 so far with 77 runs in three matches. Rickelton has gotten off to starts in each game without going on to make it count. He has a T20 strike rate of 124.26 and is capable of scoring big runs, making him a top pick for your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aiden Markram (2 matches, 51 runs, Average: 25.50)

Aiden Markram comes into this game on the back of a knock of 46 off just 29 balls. The Sunrisers captain has been in brilliant form in this format and has a T20I strike rate of 147.73. With Markram adding value with his off-spin as well, he is a must-have in your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

JJ Smuts (2 matches, 94 runs, Average: 47.00)

JJ Smuts has been the Sunrisers' best batter this season with 94 runs in two matches. Although his strike rate reads only 123.68, Smuts has gotten runs in both matches, holding him in good stead. With Smuts likely to chip in with his spin as well, he is a good addition to your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (2/12 in the previous match)

Kagiso Rabada had a brilliant start to his SA20 campaign with figures of 2/12 against the Joburg Super Kings. His experience and ability hold him in high regard with his T20I strike rate of 20.70 standing out. Given the form that Rabada is in, he has become a top pick for your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs CT match captain and vice-captain choices

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs has not hit his strides so far with scores of 12 (10) and 23 (11) in the SA20. He is an explosive batter who can clear the boundary at will with a T20I strike rate of 164.76. With Stubbs due for a big score in the middle order, he is a viable captaincy pick for your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the best leg-spinners in the world with a T20I average and strike rate of 14.38 and 13.79, respectively. While he started SA20 slowly, Rashid had a good outing in the previous game with figures of 2/18 against the Joburg Super Kings. With the conditions suiting Rashid at St. George's Park, he is a brilliant pick as captain or vice-captain in your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Dewald Brevis 112 runs in 3 matches Ottniel Baartman 4 wickets in 2 matches Aiden Markram 51 runs in 2 matches Kagiso Rabada 2 wickets in 1 match Sam Curran 35 runs in 3 matches

EAC vs CT match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 9

Sam Curran has not had the best of starts to his SA20 campaign, scoring 35 runs and going wicketless in three matches. Regardless of his form, Curran is a talented all-rounder who can win games single-handedly. With Curran batting slightly higher up the order as well, he could be a brilliant differential pick in your EAC vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (c)

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Sam Curran, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan (vc), Ottneil Baartman

EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EAC vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram (vc), Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Sam Curran (c), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Ottneil Baartman, Sisanda Magala

