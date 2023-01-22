EAC vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on Durban's Super Giants (DUR) at St. George's Park on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their SA20 campaign, the Sunrisers look like a well-oiled unit with three wins in five matches at the time of writing. While captain Aiden Markram has led the way, the likes of Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen have also impressed with the ball and bat, respectively.

They come across a Super Giants side who are on a two-match losing streak and will be keen to return to winning ways. Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen will hold the key, with a slew of all-rounders also holding the Super Giants in good stead.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an intriguing game is on the cards at St. George's Park.

EAC vs DUR Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 19

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Durban Super Giants will lock horns in the 19th match of the SA20 2023 at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAC vs DUR, SA20 2023, Match 19

Date and Time: 22nd January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

EAC vs DUR pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 19

A decent batting track is on the cards at St George's Park with the average first-innings score being 176 this season. There should be ample help on offer with the new ball, with seven wickets falling in the powerplay this season at the venue. Spinners should also come into play, with a change of pace being the key for pacers. Chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with dew likely to have a say in the outcome of the game as well.

Record at St. George's Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 176

2nd-innings score: 166

EAC vs DUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, Reolof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman and Brydon Carse.

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Durban's Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Hardus Viljoen and Reece Topley.

EAC vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tristan Stubbs (5 matches, 111 runs, SR: 154.17)

Tristan Stubbs is an explosive batter who is adept at batting both in the top and middle order. He has 111 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 154.17. Although he has not been used much with the ball, Stubbs' batting ability alone makes him a fine pick for your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (5 matches, 193 runs, Average: 64.33)

Heinrich Klaasen has been the standout batter for the Super Giants with 193 runs in five matches. Along with an average of 64.33, Klaasen has a strike rate of 154.90, holding him in high regard. With Klaasen being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (5 matches, 136 runs, 7 wickets)

Aiden Markram is arguably the best player in SA20 this season with 136 runs and seven wickets in five matches. While he has a fifty to his name with the bat, his economy rate of 6.55 with the ball stands out. Given his utility with both bat and ball, Markram is another must-have in your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Reece Topley (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 19.50)

Reece Topley has been impressive with the ball for the Super Giants, picking up six wickets in four matches. He has a bowling average of 19.50, impressing with the new ball in particular. With the conditions likely to suit Topley, he should be a good addition to your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sisanda Magala

Sisanda Magala has proven to be a valuable asset for the Sunrisers, picking up seven wickets in five matches. He has a bowling average of 21.29 in SA20 and has done well in both the powerplay and death overs. With Magala capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is another in-form player in the SA20 with 159 runs in five matches. Although he has taken up a top-order role within the batting unit, De Kock has a strike rate of 147.22 and is capable of taking on bowlers right from the word go. With De Kock looking in good form, he is a fine captaincy pick in your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EAC vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 159 runs in 5 matches Reece Topley 6 wickets in 4 matches Aiden Markram 136 runs in 5 matches Sisanda Magala 7 wickets in 5 matches Marco Jansen 139 runs in 5 matches

EAC vs DUR match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 19

Keshav Maharaj is a fine bowler with a T20I bowling average of 27.5. He is known for his economical spells with the ball and can add value with the bat as well. With Maharaj up against a line up filled with right-handers, he could be a fine differential pick in your EAC vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EAC vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, Sisanda Magala (vc), Ottneil Baartman

EAC vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EAC vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs (c), Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (vc), Jason Holder, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe

