EAC vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on Joburg Super Kings (JOH) at St. George's Park on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their campaign, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape are on a three-match winning streak and look like title contenders. Captain Aiden Markram has led from the front with both the bat and ball, with the likes of Sisanda Magala and Tristan Stubbs chipping in with handy contributions.

As for the Joburg Super Kings, they have two wins in five matches and have not been at their best with the bat. While Faf du Plessis will hold the key, all eyes will be on Reeza Hendricks and Donavon Ferreira to compliment their captain.

With both teams eager to get the points on offer, a cracking game is on the cards at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

EAC vs JOH Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 17

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the 17th match of the SA20 2023 at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAC vs JOH, SA20 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

EAC vs JOH pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 17

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at St George's Park, with the average first-innings score being 176. There has been decent help available for the pacers, who accounted for 12 out of 14 wickets in the previous game. Spinners should also come into play with the venue being one of the most spin-friendly ones in the country. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play.

Record at St. George's Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 176

2nd-innings score: 166

EAC vs JOH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, Reolof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman and Brydon Carse.

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Janneman Malan/Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana and Nandre Burger.

EAC vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tristan Stubbs (5 matches, 111 runs, SR: 154.17)

Tristan Stubbs has shown glimpses of his ability in SA20 with 111 runs in five matches. He has a strike rate of 154.17 batting in the middle order, holding him in good stead. With Stubbs coming into the game on the back of scores of 28 (21) and 30 (18), he is a valuable asset in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (5 matches, 127 runs, Average: 25.40)

Faf du Plessis has been the Super Kings' best batter this season with 127 runs in five matches. He has a strike rate of 139.56 and scored a quickfire fifty in his previous outing for the Super Kings. With the experienced opener looking in fine touch at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (5 matches, 136 runs, 7 wickets)

Aiden Markram has been the standout player with bat and ball for the Sunrisers in SA20. He has 136 runs at an average of 27.20, in addition to taking seven wickets. With the conditions also likely to suit his skill set, Markram is a must-have in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nandre Burger (1/24 in the previous match)

Nandre Burger is an exciting young prospect who is known for his bursts with the new ball. He had a good outing in the previous game, taking one wicket against the Delhi Capitals. With Burger in good form on the domestic scene and capable of holding his own against the best, he is a viable pick in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen has been sensational with the bat lower down the order with 139 runs in four innings, including a sensational fifty against MI Cape Town. Jansen has done well with the ball as well, impressing with the new ball in particular. With Jansen likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top captaincy pick in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is in good form in SA20 with 127 runs in five matches. Ever since his promotion to the top of the order, Du Plessis has scores of 51 (22) and 27 (16). With the former South African skipper capable of scoring big runs and winning matches singlehandedly, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EAC vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 127 runs in 5 matches Alzarri Joseph 2 wickets in 4 matches Aiden Markram 136 runs in 5 matches Sisanda Magala 7 wickets in 5 matches Marco Jansen 139 runs in 5 matches

EAC vs JOH match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 17

Jordan Hermann is an exciting young batter who is known for his explosiveness at the top of the order. He had a good SA20 debut with 43 runs off 39 balls against the Paarl Royals. With the southpaw capable of scoring quick runs in the powerplay phase, Hermann could be a fine pick in your EAC vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EAC vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana

EAC vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EAC vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounder: Marco Jansen (vc)

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Alzarri Joseph, Maheesh Theekshana, Ottneil Baartman

