EAC vs PRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 21

The 21st match of the SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on the Paarl Royals (PRL) at St. George's Park on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction.

The Sunrisers have been in brilliant form in SA20, winning four out of their last five matches. The likes of Aiden Markram and Roelof van der Merwe have been brilliant for the Sunrisers, who are on course for a top-four finish.

As for their opponents, the Paarl Royals have blown hot and cold with three wins in seven matches. Although they have quality players in their ranks, the Royals will hope for their local talent in Mitch van Buuren and Evan Jones to step up as well.

With both sides looking to end the first phase of the competition on a high, a cracking game is on the cards at St George's Park.

EAC vs PRL Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 21

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Paarl Royals will lock horns in the 21st match of the SA20 2023 at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAC vs PRL, SA20 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: 24th January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

EAC vs PRL pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 21

The pitch at St. George's Park is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being 172. However, there is ample help on offer for the spinners, with Roelof van der Merwe picking up six wickets in the previous SA20 game at the venue. The pitch could get slower, with teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Record at St. George's Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 137

EAC vs PRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, Reolof van der Merwe, James Fuller and Mason Crane.

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas, Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

EAC vs PRL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adam Rossington (5 matches, 143 runs, SR: 170.24)

Adam Rossington has been in top form for the Sunrisers, scoring 143 runs in five matches. He is striking at 170.24 in SA20 and comes into the game on the back of a 30-ball 72 against the Super Giants. Rossington is an explosive batter who has shown what he is capable of doing in the powerplay, making him a good addition to your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (7 matches, 143 runs, SR: 137.50)

David Miller has done well in patches for the Royals this season with 143 runs in seven matches. He is striking at 137.50 in the Royals' middle order and has taken up the finisher's role in the side. With Miller looking in good touch against the Capitals in the previous game, he is a good pick for your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (7 matches, 185 runs, 8 wickets)

Aiden Markram has been the go-to player for the Sunrisers, picking up eight wickets and scoring 185 runs. He is striking in excess of 130 with the bat and has an economy rate of just 6.17, holding him in good stead. With Markram likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lungi Ngidi (6 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 19.75)

Lungi Ngidi is one of the better-performing pacers in the competition with eight wickets in six matches. He has an average of 19.75, using his variations and pace to good effect. With an economy of 6.58 to his name as well, Ngidi stands out as the top pick in your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs PRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat, scoring 142 runs in seven matches. While he has struggled to convert starts into big ones, Stubbs has a strike rate of 149.47, holding him in high regard. With Stubbs likely to be used as a floater, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the best batters in the world and has done well in SA20 too. He is the leading runscorer at the time of writing with 234 runs in seven matches, averaging 39. Although he is likely to bat at No. 3, Buttler is capable of scoring big runs in the middle overs, making him a viable captaincy pick for your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EAC vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 234 runs in 7 matches Bjorn Fortuin 12 wickets in 7 matches Aiden Markram 185 runs in 7 matches Sisanda Magala 8 wickets in 7 matches Marco Jansen 139 runs in 5 matches

EAC vs PRL match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 21

Sisanda Magala has been the best pacer in the Sunrisers' side, picking up eight wickets in seven matches. Although he did not have much of a say in their win against the Super Giants, Magala has impressed in the powerplay and death overs. With Magala in fine form and likely to play a more prominent role in this game, he is a fine pick for your EAC vs PRL Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EAC vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Adam Rossington

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Evan Jones

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

EAC vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EAC vs PRL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller (c), Aiden Markram (vc), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

