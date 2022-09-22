EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 3

KCA Eagles (EAG) will take on KCA Tuskers (TUS) in the third match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction.
Both teams will start their campaign with this game. While KCA Eagles reached the final last year, losing to the KCA Royals in the summit clash, KCA Tuskers finished fifth with a win-loss record of 4-6.
EAG vs TUS Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022
The third match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Eagles and KCA Tuskers will be played on September 22 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
EAG vs TUS, 3rd Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022
Date & Time: September 22nd 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Live Streaming: Fancode
EAG vs TUS Pitch Report
The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first two KCA President Cup T20 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is 164.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average 1st-innings score: 164
Average 2nd-innings score: 153
EAG vs TUS Probable Playing 11 today
KCA Eagles team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI: A K Arjun, Rahul P (wk), Sachin Baby, Rohan Nair, Abhiram C H, Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Vaisakh Chandran, KM Asif, Fazil Fanoos, Aswanth S Sankar.
KCA Tuskers team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Varun Nayanar (wk), Mohmmed Anas, Gireesh PG, Rabin Krishna M, Shoun Roger, Afrad Reshab, Sreehari S Nair, Abhishek Pratap, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Aadidev T J, Vinil TS.
Today’s EAG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Varun Nayanar
Varun Nayanar was in good touch with the bat last season, having aggregated 242 runs in nine outings at a strike rate of 113.62.
Top Batter Pick
Shoun Roger
Shoun Roger accumulated 254 runs in 11 innings last season with the help of 21 fours and seven sixes.
Top All-rounder Pick
Athul Raveendran
Athul Raveendran finished the 2021 edition as the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at an average of 11.83 and an economy rate of 5.71.
Top Bowler Pick
Vishweshwar A Suresh
Vishweshwar A Suresh will be one of the key bowlers for KCA Tuskers, having picked up 10 wickets in as many games last year at an economy rate of 6.12.
EAG vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices
Afrad Reshab
Afrad Reshab was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the last edition with 16 scalps from nine games at an economy rate of 5.87. He can also come in handy with the bat.
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby was in excellent form last year. Despite playing just four games, he managed 126 runs at a strike rate of 118.87. He also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.81.
5 Must-picks with player stats for EAG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from KCA President T20 Cup 2021)
EAG vs TUS match expert tips
With both teams yet to play a game, a balanced combination could be the best option. Top performers from last year like Sachin Baby, Afrad Reshab, Varun Nayanar, and Vishweshwar A Suresh could be backed to come good in the EAG vs TUS game.
EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Varun Nayanar, Rahul P
Batters: Sachin Baby (vc), Gireesh PG, Shoun Roger
All-rounders: Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Afrad Reshab (c)
Bowlers: KM Asif, Vinil TS, Vishweshwar A Suresh
EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Varun Nayanar (c)
Batters: Sachin Baby, Rabin Krishna M, Shoun Roger
All-rounders: Athul Raveendran (vc), Vaisakh Chandran, Afrad Reshab
Bowlers: KM Asif, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Aadidev T J