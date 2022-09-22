EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 3

KCA Eagles (EAG) will take on KCA Tuskers (TUS) in the third match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction.

Both teams will start their campaign with this game. While KCA Eagles reached the final last year, losing to the KCA Royals in the summit clash, KCA Tuskers finished fifth with a win-loss record of 4-6.

EAG vs TUS Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The third match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Eagles and KCA Tuskers will be played on September 22 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAG vs TUS, 3rd Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 22nd 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

EAG vs TUS Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first two KCA President Cup T20 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is 164.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 164

Average 2nd-innings score: 153

EAG vs TUS Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Eagles team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI: A K Arjun, Rahul P (wk), Sachin Baby, Rohan Nair, Abhiram C H, Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Vaisakh Chandran, KM Asif, Fazil Fanoos, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Tuskers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Varun Nayanar (wk), Mohmmed Anas, Gireesh PG, Rabin Krishna M, Shoun Roger, Afrad Reshab, Sreehari S Nair, Abhishek Pratap, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Aadidev T J, Vinil TS.

Today’s EAG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Varun Nayanar

Varun Nayanar was in good touch with the bat last season, having aggregated 242 runs in nine outings at a strike rate of 113.62.

Top Batter Pick

Shoun Roger

Shoun Roger accumulated 254 runs in 11 innings last season with the help of 21 fours and seven sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Athul Raveendran

Athul Raveendran finished the 2021 edition as the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets at an average of 11.83 and an economy rate of 5.71.

Top Bowler Pick

Vishweshwar A Suresh

Vishweshwar A Suresh will be one of the key bowlers for KCA Tuskers, having picked up 10 wickets in as many games last year at an economy rate of 6.12.

EAG vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Afrad Reshab

Afrad Reshab was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the last edition with 16 scalps from nine games at an economy rate of 5.87. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby was in excellent form last year. Despite playing just four games, he managed 126 runs at a strike rate of 118.87. He also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.81.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EAG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from KCA President T20 Cup 2021)

Player Player Stats Sachin Baby 126 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Afrad Reshab 16 wickets in 9 matches Vishweshwar A Suresh 10 wickets in 10 matches Athul Raveendran 18 wickets in 10 matches Varun Nayanar 242 runs in 9 innings

EAG vs TUS match expert tips

With both teams yet to play a game, a balanced combination could be the best option. Top performers from last year like Sachin Baby, Afrad Reshab, Varun Nayanar, and Vishweshwar A Suresh could be backed to come good in the EAG vs TUS game.

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Varun Nayanar, Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby (vc), Gireesh PG, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Afrad Reshab (c)

Bowlers: KM Asif, Vinil TS, Vishweshwar A Suresh

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Varun Nayanar (c)

Batters: Sachin Baby, Rabin Krishna M, Shoun Roger

All-rounders: Athul Raveendran (vc), Vaisakh Chandran, Afrad Reshab

Bowlers: KM Asif, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Aadidev T J

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far