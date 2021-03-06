EAG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 7th, 2021

In the third match of the President's Cup, KCA Eagles lock horns with KCA Tuskers at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a positive note on Sunday.

Vishnu Vinod donned the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in 2017 as a replacement for KL Rahul. His experience of playing in the IPL might come as a valuable asset for KCA Tuskers. MD Nidheesh also shared the dressing room with the Mumbai Indians squad and could play a vital role with the ball for the Tuskers.

KCA Eagles, on the other hand, will bank on Rohan Prem's experience as the batsman has been playing for Kerala since 2005. The onus will be on Mohammed Azharuddeen to play a key role with the bat. The wicket-keeper was in fine touch in the domestic circuit and also bagged an IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Squads to choose from

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen(c & wk), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan

KCA Tuskers

Vatsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod(wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Eagles

Ashwin Anand, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Karimuttathu Rakesh, KC Akshay, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Basil NP, Rabin Krishnan, Subin S, Akhil M S, Monukrishna K P

KCA Tuskers

Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vatsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran.

Match Details

Match: KCA Eagles vs KCA Tuskers, Match 3

Date & Time: 7th March 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface looks well-balanced and has supported both the batsmen and the bowlers equally in the first game of the tournament. That said, the batsmen will have an extra advantage due to the shorter boundaries.

Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EAG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rabin Krishna M, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Abhishek Nair, Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu P Kumar, Akhil MS

Captain: M Azharuddeen Vice-captain: Joffin Jose

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rabin Krishna M, Ashwin Anand, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu P Kumar, M Nidheesh

Captain: Vishnu Vinod Vice-captain: Vatsal Govind Sharma