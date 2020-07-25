ECB vs FPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

The final Emirates D10 League game on Sunday sees the ECB Blues go head-to-head with Fujairah Pacific Ventures at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns so far. While the ECB Blues have come out all guns blazing, Fujairah has already lost a couple of games ahead of this encounter.

With a wealth of experience in their ranks, ECB Blues are expected to make light work of Fujairah. However, the fast-paced nature of the format makes it quite unpredictable, paving the way for a competitive game in Dubai.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary.

Squads to choose from

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

ECB Blues

R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and A Ayaz

Fujairah Pacific Ventures

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Shan-Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures

Date: 26th July 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

Another highly entertaining game beckons in the Emirates D10 League on Sunday. With a good batting track on offer, the batsmen will be crucial to the outcome of the game. Although the bowlers should get the ball to move around a bit, both teams would be eyeing a score over 100, if they were to bat first.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECB vs FPV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, M Usman, L Hazrat, B Hameed, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Shan-Sharafu, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and S Sharma

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: C Suri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, M Usman, L Hazrat, A Khan, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Shan-Sharafu, H Khalid, K Meiyappan and S Sharma

Captain: C Suri, Vice-Captain: K Daud