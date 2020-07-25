ECB vs FPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 26th, 2020

The final Emirates D10 League game on Sunday sees the ECB Blues go head-to-head with Fujairah Pacific Ventures at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Both teams have had contrasting starts to their campaigns so far. While the ECB Blues have come out all guns blazing, Fujairah has already lost a couple of games ahead of this encounter.
With a wealth of experience in their ranks, ECB Blues are expected to make light work of Fujairah. However, the fast-paced nature of the format makes it quite unpredictable, paving the way for a competitive game in Dubai.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary.
Squads to choose from
ECB Blues
Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.
Predicted Playing XIs
ECB Blues
R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and A Ayaz
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Shan-Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid
Match Details
Match: ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Date: 26th July 2020, at 11:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Pitch Report
Another highly entertaining game beckons in the Emirates D10 League on Sunday. With a good batting track on offer, the batsmen will be crucial to the outcome of the game. Although the bowlers should get the ball to move around a bit, both teams would be eyeing a score over 100, if they were to bat first.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, C Suri, M Usman, L Hazrat, B Hameed, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Shan-Sharafu, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and S Sharma
Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: C Suri
Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, C Suri, M Usman, L Hazrat, A Khan, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Shan-Sharafu, H Khalid, K Meiyappan and S Sharma
Captain: C Suri, Vice-Captain: K DaudPublished 25 Jul 2020, 23:52 IST