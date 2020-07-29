ECB vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 30th, 2020

The second Emirates D10 League 2020 fixture on Thursday pits two of the strongest sides in the competition, ECB Blues and Sharjah Bukhatir, against one another at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
Both sides did meet earlier in the tournament, with the ECB Blues defending a modest total against a strong Sharjah batting unit. However, both ECB Blues and Sharjah look well on course for a top-four finish in the competition.
Table-toppers ECB Blues are the firm favourites heading into this match. With only one loss to their name so far, they will be looking to sustain their momentum. However, they are in for a stern test, with Sharjah being capable of surprising the likes of Chirag Suri and Rohan Mustafa in what promises to be an exciting clash on Thursday.
Squads to choose from
ECB Blues
Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind
Sharjah Bukhatir
Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Predicted Playing XIs
ECB Blues
V Aravind, R Mustafa, C Suri, M Usman, M Boota, J Siddique, Matiullah, A Raza, K Daud,
Sharjah Bukhatir
F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal
Match Details
Match: ECB Blues vs Sharjah Bukhatir
Date: 30th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai
Pitch Report
The batsmen are expected to have a significant say in the outcome of the game with a batting-friendly pitch on offer. However, the bowlers should get some help with the spinners being essential in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first in this game with the conditions unlikely to change much over the course of the match, with 100 representing a par score.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, U Ali, C Suri, M Usman, K Shah, R Mani, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Raza, S Ramesh and Matiullah
Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: U Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ahmed, U Ali, C Suri, M Usman, K Shah, A Anwaar, K Daud, R Mustafa, A Raza, S Ramesh and J Siddique
Captain: C Suri, Vice-Captain: U AliPublished 29 Jul 2020, 22:25 IST