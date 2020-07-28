ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 29th, 2020

ECB Blues are back in action as they face Team Abu Dhabi in Match 15 of the Emirates D10 League in Dubai. ECB Blues, with a wealth of international experience in the roster, have been the team to beat in the competition.

With four wins in five games, they are on course to finish at the top of the Emirates D10 League points table. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi is in the bottom half of the Emirates D10 League table with just one win in four games.

Against the likes of Chirag Suri and Rohan Mustafa, Team Abu Dhabi head into the game as the underdogs. However, they would want to take inspiration from Ajman Alubond, who pulled off an upset against ECB Blues on Sunday.

With either side looking for two points, one can expect a competitive Emirates D10 League clash on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

ECB Blues

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

Team Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Predicted Playing XIs

ECB Blues

R Mustafa, C Suri, V Aravind, M Usman, M Boota, T Ali, A Raza, K Daud, J Siddique, K Meiyappan and A Javed

Team Abu Dhabi

R Shahzad, A Abid, R Ali, O Shah, G Farid, A Lakra, J Bhukari, K Smith, G Cremer, V Vijayan and R Bhatia

Match Details

Match: ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: 29th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The bowlers are in for a tough game on Wednesday with the batsmen enjoying conditions at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. There isn't any variable bounce on offer, thereby making the bowlers' task even harder.

The relatively smaller dimensions of the ground also favour the batsmen, meaning that both sides could look to chase under lights in the Emirates D10 League 2020 encounter.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Aravind, R Shahzad, C Suri, M Usman, A Javed, K Daud, R Mustafa, G Farid, A Raza, R Bhatia and J Bhukari

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: V Aravind

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Aravind, R Shahzad, C Suri, M Usman, A Abid, K Daud, R Mustafa, G Farid, A Raza, V Vijayan and J Bhukari

Captain: R Mustafa, Vice-Captain: C Suri