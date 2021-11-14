ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 13 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 13th day of action on November 13, with two encounters played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Sunday, November 14.

Catalunya Tigers are perched atop the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table with 12 points to their credit. They are followed by Catalunya CC and Hawks, who have nine and seven points respectively.

Gracia and Falco, who have five points apiece, are placed fourth and fifth in the standings. The two sides are a point ahead of the trio of Montcada Royal, Fateh and Punjab Warriors.

Hira Sabadell are languishing at the bottom of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. They have garnered just two points from the six encounters they have played thus far.

Following are the team standings after the 13th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 13th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 158 runs in just three matches, with his 101 being the only century of the tournament. Lal has an excellent strike rate of 225.71 and has struck 19 fours and eight sixes.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 140 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 52 being his best effort. Butt's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 175.00 and are studded with 16 fours and seven maximums.

Butt's teammate Awais Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 114 runs in five innings, with an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ahmed has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 150.00, with the help of nine boundaries and seven sixes.

Punjab Warriors' Mohsin Ali (86), Gurjit Singh (71), Gurpreet Singh (67) and Bikramjit Singh (63), Montcada Royal's Hamza Saleem (77), Arif Majeed (48) and MD Umar Waqas (46), and Falco's Zeeshan Raza (49) and Adeel Sarwar (40) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with 11 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 13 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.58.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah, who has picked up nine wickets, has slipped to second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/10 and has an exceptional economy of 5.62.

Hira Sabadell's Shanawar Shahzad, who has dismissed six opposition batters, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. His 5/5 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament and he has conceded an average of 9.28 runs per over.

Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh (5), Gagandeep Singh (4), Manpreet Singh (4) and Ubaid Ul Rehman (4), Montcada Royal's Adeel Raja (4) and Aamir Shahzad (3), and Falco's Adeel Sarwar (3), Nadeem Shahzad (2) and Muhammad Sheraz (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

