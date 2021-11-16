ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 15 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 15th day of action on November 15, with two encounters played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, November 16.

Catalunya Tigers, who have 12 points in their kitty, are still perched atop the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. They are followed by Gracia and Catalunya CC, who have nine points apiece.

Falco and Hawks are placed fourth and fifth in the standings, with seven points to their credit. Punjab Warriors are a point behind the two sides.

Montcada Royal, Fateh and Hira Sabadell have all won a match apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 thus far. However, the former two are placed above Hira Sabadell as both sides got a couple of additional points through abandoned encounters.

Following are the team standings after the 15th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 15th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blazed 158 runs in just three matches, with his 101 being the only century of the tournament. Lal has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 225.71, with the help of 19 fours and eight sixes.

Lal's teammate Gurwinder Bajwa has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 141 runs thus far, with 61 being his best effort. Bajwa has an excellent strike rate of 183.11 and has struck 15 fours and six maximums.

Catalunya Tigers' Asjad Butt is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 140 runs in five innings, with an unbeaten 52 as his highest score. Butt's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 175.00 and are studded with 16 boundaries and seven sixes.

Apart from Lal and Bajwa, Falco's Adeel Sarwar (117), Zeeshan Raza (71) and Ijaz Ahmed (68), Catalunya CC's Muhammad Armghan Khan (111) and Rauf Zaman (76), and Gracia's Heera Mahey (104) and Mukhtiar Singh (98) have scored the most runs from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with 11 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 15 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.58.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah and Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh have both dismissed nine opposition batters in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate.

Sanaullah has a best spell of 3/10 and has an excellent economy of 6.70. Singh, who has 4/10 as his best returns, has conceded an average of 8.07 runs per over.

Gracia's Heera Mahey (6), Trilochan Singh (5) and Rajwinder Singh (3), Falco's Muhammad Sheraz (4), Adeel Arif (3), Muhammad Zeeshan (3), Adeel Sarwar (3) and Hassan Ali (3), and Catalunya CC's Syed Sherazi (4), Shahbaz Shaukat (3), Yasir Ali (3) and Ali Azam (3) are their respective teams' most successful bowlers.

