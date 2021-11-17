ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 16 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 16th day of action on November 16, with two matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, November 17.

Catalunya Tigers continue to occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table with 12 points to their credit. Falco trail the table-toppers by just one point.

Gracia and Catalunya CC, who have nine points apiece, are placed third and fourth in the standings. The two sides have a couple of points more than Hawks.

Punjab Warriors have registered three wins thus far in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 and have six points in their kitty. Montcada Royal, Fateh and Hira Sabadell have all won just a solitary encounter to date although the former two got a couple of extra points through abandoned matches.

Following are the team standings after the 16th day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Falco's Zeeshan Raza has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the 16th day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 202 runs in six encounters, with a top score of an unbeaten 74. Raza's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 212.63 and are studded with 26 fours and eight sixes.

Raza's teammate Adeel Sarwar has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 168 runs to date, with an unbeaten 50 being his best effort. Sarwar has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 154.12, with the help of 14 fours and eight maximums.

Gracia's Kuldeep Lal is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has blasted 158 runs in just three innings, with 101 as his highest score. Lal has an outstanding strike rate of 225.71 and has struck 19 boundaries and eight sixes.

Apart from Raza and Sarwar, Hira Sabadell's Sufian Ansar (113), Aqeel Ansar (96) and Bakhtair Khalid (52), Hawks' Sohail Muhammad (84), Khurram Shahzad (55) and Aamir Javid (54), and Falco's Ijaz Ahmed (68) and Rehman Rajput (57) have scored the most runs from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with 11 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 16 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has 4/15 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.58.

Hawks' Muhammad Sanaullah and Punjab Warriors' Gurjit Singh have both picked up nine wickets in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 so far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Sanaullah has a best effort of 3/10 and has an impressive economy of 6.70. Singh, who has 4/10 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 8.07 runs per over.

Other than Sanaullah, Hira Sabadell's Shanawar Shahzad (6), Adnan Abbas (5) and Anwar Ul Haq (4), Hawks' Ameer Hamzah (5) and Sohail Muhammad (3), and Falco's Muhammad Sheraz (4), Adeel Sarwar (4) and Shabaz Ahmed (4) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

