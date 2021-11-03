ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 2 (Updated)

The ECS Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on November 2, with two matches played on the day. Two more encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, November 3.

Gracia, Catalunya Tigers, Falco and Hira Sabadell occupy the top four spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. All four sides have two points and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Catalunya CC, Hawks and Montcada Royal are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. All three sides will be seen in action on Wednesday.

Fateh and Punjab Warriors bring up the rear of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 points table. Both sides lost the two matches apiece they have played and are searching for their first points.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021:

Barcelona T10 League 2021 Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Gracia's Gurwinder Bajwa is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He smoked 61 runs in the only knock he has played thus far. Bajwa has an outstanding strike rate of 210.34 and has struck eight fours and two sixes.

His teammate Kuldeep Lal occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. Lal played a 52-run knock in the only match he has played. His runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 185.71 and are studded with six fours and two maximums.

Falco's Adeel Sarwar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He scored 36 runs against Fateh. Sarwar has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 156.52, with the help of five boundaries and a solitary six.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Catalunya Tigers' Waqas Meraj, with four scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/15 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has a decent economy of 7.50.

Falco's Adeel Sarwar, who has dismissed three opposition batters, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. All his wickets came in a spell of 3/9 and he has conceded an average of just 4.50 runs per over.

Gracia's Gaurang Mahyavanshi and Hira Sabadell's Anwar Ul Haq are among a host of bowlers who have picked up two wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 to date. Both returned figures of 2/7 in their only spells and are placed higher than the other bowlers due to their exceptional economy of 3.50.

