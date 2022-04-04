ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 3 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the first day of Group B action on April 2, with four matches played on the day. Four more Group B encounters are scheduled for Monday, April 4.

Friendship CC are perched atop the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They won both their matches on Saturday and have four points to their credit.

Punjab CC and Wild Panthers follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. Both sides have two points, having won and lost a match apiece, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Coimbra Knights suffered reversals in both their matches against Friendship CC and are yet to open their account. Oeiras CC will begin their campaign in the tournament with a couple of games against Friendship CC on Monday.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the sixth day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 254 runs in eight innings, with his 69 being the top score of the tournament. Shahzad has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.21, with the help of 22 fours and 12 sixes.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 181 runs during the Group A action, with 53 being his highest score. Khokhar has a decent strike rate of 141.40 and has struck 20 fours and a solitary maximum.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has blasted 174 runs in eight matches, with 49 being his best effort. Adnan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 183.15 and are studded with 15 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Coimbra Knights' Nitin Kamboj (63) and Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (28), Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (62) and Md Abdul Motin (33), and Wild Panthers' Dikshit Patel (35) and Manjeet Singh (33) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has accounted for 13 dismissals, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best effort and has conceded an average of just 5.46 runs per over.

Malo's Asim Sarwar, who has snared 10 wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 3/7 as his best figures and has an impressive economy rate of 6.66.

Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (5), Naim Rahman (2) and Imtiaz Rana (2), Wild Panthers' Akhil Varghese (4) and Parth Patel (3), and Coimbra Knights' Girish Singh (3) and Nitin Kamboj (2) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

