ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 4 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the second day of Group B action on April 4, with four encounters played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

Oeiras, Wild Panthers and Friendship CC occupy the top three spots in the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. The three sides have four points apiece and are separated based on their net run rates.

Punjab CC and Coimbra Knights are placed fourth and fifth in the Group B standings. Both teams have garnered two points to date, with the former having a much better net run rate.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the seventh day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad is still the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has amassed 254 runs in eight encounters, with a top score of 69. Shahzad has an impressive strike rate of 168.21 and has struck 22 fours and 12 sixes.

Indian Royals' Amandeep Khokhar occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has accumulated 181 runs in eight innings, with 53 being his best effort. Khokhar's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 141.40 and are studded with 20 boundaries and a solitary six.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has smashed 174 runs thus far, with 49 being his highest score. Adnan has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 183.15, with the help of 15 fours and 11 maximums.

Wild Panthers' Azhar Andani (133), Arslan Naseem (115) and Dikshit Patel (59), Oeiras' Conrad Greenshields (100) and Francoise Stoman (59), Coimbra Knights' Kuldeep Gholiya (98) and Nitin Kamboj (97), and Punjab CC's Rana Sarwar (54) and Muzamal Abbas (34) are the top run-getters of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. His 4/10 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has dismissed 13 opposition batters, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.46.

Malo's Asim Sarwar, who has picked up 10 wickets, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 3/7 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 6.66 runs per over.

Wild Panthers' Dikshit Patel (5), Parth Patel (5) and Akhil Varghese (4), Coimbra Knights' Girish Singh (4) and Nitin Kamboj (3), Punjab CC's Rana Sarwar (3), Parveen Singh (2), Ahsan Raza (2) and Syed Ali Naqi (2), and Oeiras' Conrad Greenshields (2), Junaid Khan (2) and Ranjit Narayan (2) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna