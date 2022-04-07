ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 6 (Updated)

The ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 saw the penultimate day of Group B action on April 6, with four matches played on the day. The final four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, April 7.

Oeiras have consolidated their position at the top of the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They have emerged victorious in all six of their matches thus far and have 12 points in their kitty.

Punjab CC, Friendship CC and Wild Panthers follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. The three sides have six points apiece and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Coimbra Knights are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. They have garnered just two points to date and need to win both their matches on Thursday to harbor any hopes of making it through to the quarterfinals.

Following are the team standings in both groups after the ninth day of matches in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022:

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group A Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 Group B Points Table

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest run-scorers

Malo's Najam Shahzad is still the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has aggregated 254 runs in eight matches, with a top score of 69. Shahzad has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.21, with the help of 22 fours and 12 sixes.

Oeiras' Conrad Greenshields is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 245 runs to date, with an unbeaten 90 being his best effort. Greenshields has an outstanding strike rate of 245.00 and has struck 26 fours and 17 maximums.

Wild Panthers' Azhar Andani has climbed to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has amassed 225 runs in eight knocks, with his unbeaten 118 being the only century of the tournament thus far. Andani's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 208.33 and are studded with 25 boundaries and 14 sixes.

Apart from Greenshields, Oeiras' Francoise Stoman (204) and Brendan Badenhorst (145), Punjab CC's Rana Sarwar (138), Parveen Singh (98) and Abdul Qazi (72), Coimbra Knights' Kuldeep Gholiya (136), Nitin Kamboj (125) and Andrew Winter (72), and Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (121), Imtiaz Rana (95) and Md Abdul Motin (80) are the highest run-getters of their respective sides.

Most Wickets

ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022 highest wicket-takers

Malo's Syed Maisam, with 14 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the ECS Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 4/10 as his best figures and has an excellent economy rate of 6.27.

Gorkha 11's Muhammad Adnan, who has picked up 13 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/6 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.46.

Oeiras' Mubeen Tariq, who has dismissed 11 opposition batters, has jumped to third position in the top wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2022. He has 4/13 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 8.90 runs per over.

Other than Tariq, Punjab CC's Umar Muhammad (7), Parveen Singh (6) and Rana Sarwar (5), Oeiras' Md Siraj Nipo (6), Junaid Khan (6) and Conrad Greenshields (5), Friendship CC's Mohammed Jayed Alam (6) and Imtiaz Rana (5), and Coimbra Knights' Nitin Kamboj (5) and Girish Singh (5) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

