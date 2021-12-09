EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Match 9

Emirates Blues will be up against Sharjah in the ninth match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on 9th December at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

The Emirates Blues have got off to a flying start to their Emirates D10 2021-22 campaign as they have managed to secure victories in both of their matches, placing them second in the points table. They defeated Dubai by six wickets in their previous contest and will be looking to grab another win in order to climb to the top spot.

On the other hand, Sharjah have had a contrasting start to their tournament and have performed poorly, losing both of their games which sees them at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a 19-run defeat in their last game against Fujairah and are now in desperate need of their maiden victory.

EMB vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Emirates Blues

CP Rizwan (C), Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Matiullah Khan, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Mohammad Boota (WK), Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Alishan Sharafu

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah (WK), Syam Ramesh, Kashif Daud, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Amjad Gul

Match Details

Match: Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 9th December, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium generally assists the spinners. However, in this tournament, we have witnessed an even contest between both aspects of the game. Batting has been quite easy during the start whereas the bowlers have been effective as the game progresses.

Today’s EMB vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Khalid was a big positive for Sharjah in the previous game as he impressed everyone with his quickfire knock of 30 runs as well as with his contribution behind the stumps.

Batters

Fahad Nawaz: Nawaz has made decent contributions with the bat so far in the tournament, scoring 44 runs in two matches. He could be a wise pick for today’s game.

CP Rizwan: Blues’ skipper Rizwan is one of their most reliable batters. He played an inning of 34 runs at a strike rate of 261 in the first game and will look to replicate that performance.

All-rounders

Aryan Lakra: Lakra is a genuine bowling all-rounder who has been a key performer for the Blues. He has grabbed five wickets in just two games and will aim to add more to his tally.

Rahul Bhatia: Rahul is another top pick from the all-rounder department. He took a brilliant four-wicket haul in the previous game and is a top captain/vice-captain pick for today’s game.

Bowlers

Hazrat Bilal: Hazrat performed well in the previous game, securing two crucial wickets. He is a top pick from the bowling department.

Danish Qureshi: Qureshi was impressive in the last game as he managed to grab two wickets at an economy of just 7. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in EMB vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Aryan Lakra: 191 points

Rahul Bhatia: 140 points

Kashif Daud: 94 points

Khalid Shah: 94 points

Muhammad Boota: 89 points

Important stats for EMB vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Aryan Lakra: 2 matches, 5 wickets

Rahul Bhatia: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Kashif Daud: 2 matches, 37 runs and 1 wicket

Khalid Shah: 2 matches, 44 runs

Muhammad Bootha: 2 matches, 40 runs

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Boota, Khalid Shah, Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Ansar Khan, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Rahul Bhatia, Danish Qureshi, Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal

Captain: Aryan Lakra Vice-Captain: Danish Qureshi

EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Hassan Khan, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Rahul Bhatia, Danish Qureshi, Syam Ramesh, Hazrat Bilal

Captain: Rahul Bhatia Vice Captain: Khalid Shah

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee