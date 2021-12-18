EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Match 3

Team Emerald (EME) will be up against Team Pearl (PEA) in the third match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the Santana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Team Emerald will be eager to kick off their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign with a win on Saturday. Team Pearl, on the other hand, fell 19 runs short in their opening match against Team Amber and find themselves in the penultimate position in the points table.

EME vs PEA Probable Playing 11 Today

EME XI

Mani Minnu (C), Aleena Surendran, JS Deephti (WK), Sneha M, Darsana Mohanan, Alka A Suresh-I, VJ Joshitha, Vinaya Surendran, PR Vaishna, Fairooz Fathima, Mariya Benny.

PEA XI

Keerthi James (C), Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Babu (WK), Nithya Loordh, Aleena Shibu, Anusree Anilkumar, Sruthi T Pradeepkumar, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Divya Ganesh, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Anju Rajan.

Match Details

EME vs PEA, Match 3, KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Date and Time: 18th December 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Santana Dharma College Ground is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 117 runs.

Today’s EME vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aswathy Babu: Babu was in decent form with the bat in the last match against Team Amber, scoring 25 runs at a strike rate of 78.12. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Divya Ganesh: Ganesh is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her team on Saturday. She scored 138 runs and also picked up five wickets in the previous edition.

Jisna Joseph: Joseph batted pretty well in the last match, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 54.28. She can play a big knock in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Mani Minnu: Minnu impressed everyone with her all-round performances last season, scoring 173 runs and picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 3.90 in her nine outings.

Anusree Anilkumar: Anusree can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. She scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 2.75 in the last match against Team Amber.

Bowlers

Keerthi James: In the last match against Team Amber, James picked up a wicket from her quota of four overs. She can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Darsana Mohanan: Mohanan bowled pretty well last season, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 5.14 in eight matches. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction team

Anusree Anilkumar (PEA) - 98 points

Aswathy Babu (PEA) - 56 points

Keerthi James (PEA) - 45 points

Jisna Joseph (PEA) - 20 points

Divya Ganesh (PEA) - 17 points

Important Stats for EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction team

Mani Minnu: 173 runs and 10 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 88.26 and ER - 3.90

Anusree Anilkumar: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.75

Aswathy Babu: 25 runs in 1 match; SR - 78.12

Jisna Joseph: 19 runs in 1 match; SR - 54.28

Divya Ganesh: 12 runs in 1 match; SR - 70.58

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Pink T20 Challengers)

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aswathy Babu, JS Deephti, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Jisna Joseph, Divya Ganesh, Mani Minnu, Aleena Surendran, Anusree Anilkumar, Alka A Suresh-I, Nithya Loordh, Keerthi James.

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Keerthi James.

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #2: JS Deephti, Jisna Joseph, Divya Ganesh, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Mani Minnu, Aleena Surendran, Anju Rajan, Anusree Anilkumar, Darsana Mohanan, Alka A Suresh-I, Keerthi James.

Captain: Mani Minnu. Vice-captain: Aleena Surendran.

Edited by Samya Majumdar