EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 3

Team Emerald (EME) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the third match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EME vs PEA Dream11 prediction.

Team Emerald are the defending champions. They won seven out of their eight league stage encounters before winning the final last season. Meanwhile, Team Pearl, who finished third in the previous edition, have started their campaign with a win.

EME vs PEA Match Details, Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

The third match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Emerald and Team Pearl will be played on September 11 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EME vs PEA, 3rd Match, Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 11th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

EME vs PEA Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to favor the bowlers, who have dominated proceedings here. The first two Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 games have also been low-scoring encounters.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 104

Average 2nd-innings score: 101

EME vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Emerald team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Emerald Probable playing XI: M Abina (wk), Akshaya Sadanandan, B Sauparnika, Anaswara Santosh, Athira Sanal, Najla Noushad, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Loordh Nithya, Shani Sasidharan, Steffi Stanly, Drisya.

Team Pearl team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Pearl Probable Playing XI: M P Vaishna (wk), Aleena Shibu, Minnu Mani (c), Sabu Malavika, MP Aleena, M Aiswarya, Alka A Suresh-I, Anju Rajan-I, Amit Unni Saraswathi, Sukumar Soorya, Vinaya Surendran.

Today’s EME vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M Abina (9 matches, 152 runs)

M Abina was in good form with the bat last season, amassing 152 runs in nine matches. She was also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

B Sauparnika (8 matches, 56 runs)

B Sauparnika has the ability to play substantial knocks. She got some decent starts in the 2021 edition, mustering 56 runs in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sabu Malavika (1 match, 47 runs)

Sabu Malavika looked solid with the bat in PEA’s first game of the season. She scored 47 runs with the help of eight fours. She can also come in handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Sukumar Soorya (1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets)

Sukumar Soorya contributed nicely with both the bat and ball in the last game. She scored 15 runs and picked up two wickets for eight runs in four overs.

EME vs PEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Akshaya Sadanandan (9 matches, 376 runs, 8 wickets)

Akshaya Sadanandan had a magnificent run in the 2021 edition of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers. She was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 376 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 120.90. On the bowling front, she took eight wickets.

Minnu Mani (1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets)

Minnu Mani made a good all-round impact in the last game. The PEA skipper played a 14-run knock and returned with figures of 2/11 from three overs. She scored 324 runs and took 14 wickets last season.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EME vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Akshaya Sadanandan 376 runs & 8 wickets in 9 matches (2021 edition) Anaswara Santosh 13 wickets in 9 matches (2021 edition) Minnu Mani 14 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match (This season) Sukumar Soorya 15 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match (This season) M Abina 152 runs in 9 matches (2021 edition)

EME vs PEA match expert tips

Minnu Mani and Akshaya Sadanandan have been consistent with both the bat and ball and will be the favorite captaincy picks in the EME vs PEA game. Bowlers Anaswara Santosh and Sukumar Soorya could also be crucial picks.

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Abina

Batters: Steffi Stanly, B Sauparnika, Aleena Shibu

All-rounders: Minnu Mani (vc), Akshaya Sadanandan (c), Sabu Malavika

Bowlers: Najla Noushad, Anju Rajan-I, Anaswara Santosh, Sukumar Soorya

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EME vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Abina

Batters: Drisya, B Sauparnika, Aleena Shibu

All-rounders: Minnu Mani, Akshaya Sadanandan, Sabu Malavika, MP Aleena

Bowlers: Loordh Nithya, Anaswara Santosh (vc), Sukumar Soorya (c)

Edited by Samya Majumdar