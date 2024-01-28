EMI vs ABD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 28, 2024

MI Emirates (EMI) will square off against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) in the 12th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this EMI vs ABD clash on Sunday (January 28).

MI Emirates are in rich run of form and have won three games on a trot, with their recent win coming against the Sharjah Warriors. After being asked to bat first, the Emirates posted 180 on the board before their bowlers knocked over the Warriors on 74 to win the game comprehensively by 106 runs.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, meanwhile, are back to winning ways after two straight losses. Their bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Desert Vipers to 154/8 in their last outing. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 17.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Ahead of the EMI vs ABD game on Sunday, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sunil Narine (ABD) – 8.5 credits

Sunil Narine in action (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Sunil Narine continues his impressive run with the ball in hand for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and was brilliant in their recent win over the Vipers. He cleaned up Azam Khan and registered figures of 1/23 in his four overs to help his side restrict the Vipers to 154 which they chased down with ease.

Narine is bowling economical spells in the ILT20 2024 and is leading the Knight Riders from the front. He is a good pick as captain for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs ABD game.

#2 Akeal Hosein (EMI) – 8 credits

Akeal Hosein receives an award (Image Courtesy: Press release)

Akeal Hosein was sensational with the ball for the MI Emirates in their win over the Sharjah Warriors. He missed out with the bat as he was dismissed on a golden duck but was outstanding with the ball.

Defending 181, Hosein wreaked havoc in the Warriors’ camp as he picked up four wickets, giving away only 23 runs in his four overs. Hosein’s ability to bowl with the new ball makes him a lethal weapon for the Emirates in the ILT20 2024.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (EMI) – 9 credits

Nicholas Pooran in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

MI Emirates skipper Nicholas Pooran is leading his side from the front and played a fantastic knock against the Warriors on Friday. He scored 37 off just 29 balls before falling in the last over. His knock comprised one boundary and two maximums.

Pooran is the leading run-scorer for his side, having scored 148 runs in four outings. He averages a hefty 49.33 in the competition and is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the EMI vs ABD clash.

