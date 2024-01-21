EMI vs GUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 match – January 21, 2024

The fourth game of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the MI Emirates (EMI) take on the Gulf Giants (GUL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Emirates didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign, losing to the Dubai Capitals in their first game. Thanks to a quickfire fifty from Waseem Muhammad, yhe Emirates scored 159, but the Capitals won by seven wickets.

The Giants, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start to their campaign, beating the Sharjah Warriors. After being asked to bat first, the Giants scored 198 before restricting the Warriors to 167-7

Ahead of the EMI vs GUL game on Monday, here's a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 James Vince (GUL) – 9 credits

James Vince in action (Image Courtesy: X/International League T20)

James Vince led the Gulf Giants from the front in their opening game against the Warriors.

Opening the batting, he played a well-composed knock of 45, comprising three boundaries and two maximums, which propelled his side to 198.

Vince is one of the most consistent batters in the shortest format, and you can rely on him to score big.

#2 Waseem Muhammad (EMI) – 7 credits

Muhammad Waseem represents MI Emirates (Image Courtesy: X/ICC)

Waseem Muhammad was fabulous for the MI Emirates against the Dubai Capitals. He gave them a blazing start, scoring 51 off 26. He hit two boundaries and four biggies before falling in the tenth over.

Waseem loves playing in the UAE. His fearless style of play is often applauded. He's a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the EMI vs GUL contest on Sunday.

#1 Jamie Overton (GUL) – 8 credits

Jamie Overton in action (Image Courtesy: X/Gulf Giants)

Gulf Giants’ Jamie Overton produced a match-winning performance with the ball.

He missed out with the bat, scoring only five, but picked the big wickets of Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles and Daniel Sams and registered figures of 3-29.

His brilliant bowling helped the Giants defend 198 against the Warriors.

