EN-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd One Day Warm-up Match

The second one-day warm-up match between the England Lions (EN-A) and South Africa (SA) will take place at New Road in Worcester on Thursday, July 14.

The England Lions put in a fine performance in the previous game, chasing down 318 in just 37.1 overs. The likes of Will Smeed and Rehan Ahmed impressed with the bat and ball, respectively, and will be keen to continue in the same vein of form in the upcoming game as well. South Africa, meanwhile, will want to get a better hang of the English conditions ahead of their much-awaited series against the England senior sides. With either side looking well-balanced on paper, another entertaining game beckons at New Road.

EN-A vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-A XI

Stephan Eskinazi, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Tom Abell (c), Tom Banton (wk), Benny Howell, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott, Sam Cook and David Payne.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Match Details

EN-A vs SA, 2nd One-Day Warm-Up Match

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at New Road with there being some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The new ball should move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid onto the bat nicely, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s EN-A vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton scored a brisk fifty in the previous game, complementing Will Smeed to perfection in a hundred-run opening stand. Banton is an exciting batter who has all the shots in the book to go along with his franchise league experience. With Banton in decent form coming into the game, he is one to watch out for on Thursday.

Batter

Aiden Markam: Aiden Markram couldn't convert a start in the previous game, but he did score a fluent 31. He is a good player of pace and spin and has been in good form over the last year or so. With Markram likely to play a part with the ball as well, he is a good addition to your EN-A vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Benny Howell: Benny Howell did not pick up a wicket in the previous game but was able to hold his own in the middle and death overs owing to his subtle and effective variations. Apart from his variations, Howell can pack a punch with the bat as well, holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting his skill-set, Howell could be a handy selection in your EN-A vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje is a highly-rated bowler capable of swinging the ball at a high pace. However, he has not been in the best of form since returning from a long injury lay-off. Regardless, Nortje has shown glimpses of his ability in the last month or so and with the conditions being good for bowling early on, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-A vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Sam Hain (EN-A)

Rehan Ahmed (EN-A)

Janneman Malan (SA)

Important stats for EN-A vs SA Dream11 prediction team

David Miller - 55(36) in the previous warm-up match vs England Lions

David Payne - 8-1-40-4 in the previous warm-up match vs South Africa

Will Smeed - 90(56) in the previous warm-up match vs South Africa

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd One-Day Warm-Up Match)

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd One-Day Warm-Up Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Stephen Eskinazi, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Benny Howell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, David Payne and Jake Lintott.

Captain: Sam Hain. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

EN-A vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd One-Day Warm-Up Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Hain, Tom Abell, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Benny Howell, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Cook and Rehan Ahmed.

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen. Vice-captain: Tom Banton.

