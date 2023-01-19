EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 22

England Women Under 19 (EN-W U19) will take on Rwanda Women Under 19 (RW-W U19) in the 22nd match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

England are having a great time in the tournament. They have won both of their matches quite comfortably. They sit pretty at the top of Group A with a net run rate of +5.765.

Meanwhile, Rwanda are currently second in the points table. Rwanda will look to win this match and make a surprising entry into the next round of the tournament.

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Match Details

The 22nd match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 19 at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 22

Date and Time: January 19, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at the North-West University No 1 Ground has been good for players of all trades. A couple of matches have witnessed high scores at the venue, while there have also been batting collapses as well.

Last four matches played on this pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 123

Average score batting second: 93

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Form Guide

EN-W U19: W W

RW-W U19: L W

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Probable Playing XI

England Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

England Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Grace Scrivens, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Charis Pavely, Seren Smale, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Lizzie Scott, Alexa Stonehouse, Hannah Baker, Sophia Smale, and Emma Marlow.

Rwanda Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Rwanda Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Merveille Uwase, Cynthia Tuyizere, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Belyse Murekatete, Henriette Isimbi, Giovannis Uwase, Sylvia Usabyimana, Rosine Uwera, Zurafat Ishimwe, and Cynthia Uwera.

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Seren Smale

Seren Smale performed exceedingly well in the only match that she played. She will be looking to continue her brilliant form and is the best choice for the match in the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Henriette Ishimwe

Henriette Ishimwe bats in the top order for Rwanda. This gives her enough deliveries to score substantial runs. Besides her batting, she has proved her worth with the ball in the previous match and is a great pick.

All-rounder

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens has been the star of the England team so far in the tournament. Be it with the bat or with the ball, she is making valuable contributions and is a must-pick for the match.

Bowler

Sophia Smale

Sophia Smale has been England's best bowler. Her ability to strike wickets at any stage makes her a must-pick for the match.

EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Grace Scrivens

If England are playing in this tournament, Grace Scrivens becomes an automatic choice for the captain or vice-captain role. She has the ability to give points with either of the trades and hence will be a great point multiplier for the match.

Sophia Smale

Rwanda's batting might struggle against Sophia Smale. Her left-arm spin bowling could run down the Rwandan batting order very quickly. This makes her a great captain or vice-captain choice for the match.

Five Must-Picks for EN-W U19 vs RW-W U19, Match 22

Players Fantasy Points Grace Scrivens 279 Henriette Ishimwe 206 Gisele Ishimwe 189 Serene Smale 95 Sophia Smale 152

England Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

The kind of dominance the English team have shown so far, this match might turn out to be very one-sided. So, the best tip for the match will be a 7-4 combination in favor of the English players.

England Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Serene Smale

Batters: Niamh Holland, Henriette Ishimwe, R Uwera

All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Gisele Ishimwe

Bowlers: Hannah Baker, Sophia Smale, E Marlow, Z Ishimwe

England Women Under 19 Women vs Rwanda Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Serene Smale

Batters: Niamh Holland, Henriette Ishimwe, R Uwera

All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Gisele Ishimwe

Bowlers: Hannah Baker, Sophia Smale, E Marlow, Z Ishimwe

